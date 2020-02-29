Cross Country/Track and Field, Sports

Ajagbe wins two gold medals, women place second overall at ACC Indoors

After a dominant indoor regular season, the Miami track and field team headed to South Bend, Indiana to compete against the best in the country at the ACC Indoor Championships.

The highlight of the tournament for Miami was Debbie Ajagbe. The junior placed first in the women’s throw and the shot put. With a distance of 22.55m in the women’s throw, Ajagbe set a meet record, personal best and ranks fifth nationally. In addition to the two gold medals, Ajagbe was named ACC Field MVP.

Freshman sprinter Jacious Sear also stood atop the podium with a second place finish in the 60m with a time of 7.24 seconds for her first conference medal as a Hurricane. Sear also placed third in the 200m.

Senior Raheem Chambers placed second in the 60m with a time of 6.61. Chambers previously held the fastest collegiate time for the 60m at 6.57 seconds

Redshirt senior sprinter Brittny Ellis finished second in the 400m with a time of 52.71. Redshirt junior Kevin Arreaga placed third in the weight throw with a distance of 20.16m and freshman Hannah-Sophie Hall stood atop the podium with teammate Ajagbe after she placed third in the shot put with a throw distanced at 16.40m.

Overall, the women finished in second place with 73 points while the men finished in 12th place with 16 points.

February 29, 2020

Reporters

Isabella Didio


