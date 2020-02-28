Milkshake mania: a mission to try every Mark Light Shake

If you’ve ever been to a University of Miami baseball game at Mark Light Field, then you must have tried a milkshake. And if you haven’t, well, you probably should.

By the beginning of the first inning, the line for a milkshake is usually at least 20 people deep. Young kids, students and life-long Miami fans alike line up to get a taste of the sweet treats that have been a staple at Hurricanes games for 35 year now.

Mitch Freedman and his family began selling shakes at the field in 1986 and since then, the shakes have turned into a regular part of the Canes baseball experience.

With over 12 ice cream flavors, 16 speciality shakes and four super shakes, there are many options to choose from. Each shake is made from scratch upon order, with Freedman doing most of the work himself.

Each shake has a unique name with a story behind it. The Jayro, a chocolate shake with hot fudge and oreo, is named after the legendary Hurricanes’ announcer Jay Rokeach. The 4 Daughters, a chocolate shake with fudge and pecans, is named for Miami head coach Gino DiMare’s four daughters.

Given that I will be at almost every Miami baseball home game covering the team, I’ve decided to try every milkshake on the menu, and rank them, for your convenience.

At $8 for the cheapest milkshake, they are a little pricey, but I can assure you they are without a doubt worth it, well, most of them at least.