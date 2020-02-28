Baseball, Sports

Milkshake mania: a mission to try every Mark Light Shake

The Mark Light Shakes have been a staple at Miami Hurricane baseball games for 35 years.

The Mark Light Shakes have been a staple at Miami Hurricane baseball games for 35 years. Photo credit: Josh Halper

If you’ve ever been to a University of Miami baseball game at Mark Light Field, then you must have tried a milkshake. And if you haven’t, well, you probably should.

By the beginning of the first inning, the line for a milkshake is usually at least 20 people deep. Young kids, students and life-long Miami fans alike line up to get a taste of the sweet treats that have been a staple at Hurricanes games for 35 year now.

Mitch Freedman and his family began selling shakes at the field in 1986 and since then, the shakes have turned into a regular part of the Canes baseball experience.

With over 12 ice cream flavors, 16 speciality shakes and four super shakes, there are many options to choose from. Each shake is made from scratch upon order, with Freedman doing most of the work himself.

Each shake has a unique name with a story behind it. The Jayro, a chocolate shake with hot fudge and oreo, is named after the legendary Hurricanes’ announcer Jay Rokeach. The 4 Daughters, a chocolate shake with fudge and pecans, is named for Miami head coach Gino DiMare’s four daughters.

Given that I will be at almost every Miami baseball home game covering the team, I’ve decided to try every milkshake on the menu, and rank them, for your convenience.

At $8 for the cheapest milkshake, they are a little pricey, but I can assure you they are without a doubt worth it, well, most of them at least.

February 28, 2020

Reporters

Isabella Didio


You may also like

Canes baseball ranked No. 1 after opening weekend sweep
McMahon dazzles, No. 17 Miami defeats Duke in regular season finale
No. 17 Miami falls 12-3 to Duke despite McKendry’s return
Around the Web
Exchange program provides positive connection

Hansel Tookes, alumnus and assistant professor of medicine, will share his story of success at the G ...

Scientists are utilizing new methods to help restore the Florida Reef Tract

Faculty and student researchers are experimenting with new techniques and materials to replant coral ...

High pollen levels hit Miami

If you live in Miami and have seasonal allergies, your sniffling and sneezing is a bit unusual for t ...

United Black Students hosts a day of service and fun

The University of Miami student group partnered with two local, nonprofit organizations to beautify ...

The takedown of a Hollywood mogul

The conviction of film producer Harvey Weinstein is being hailed as providing justice, but it also h ...

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching