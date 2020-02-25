After 13 game absence, Mompremier returns to the court

It’s been 13 games since the ACC Preseason Player of the Year has taken the court for the Miami Hurricanes.

On Sunday, Beatrice Mompremier made her highly anticipated return to the court against Boston College in Chestnut Hill, where the redshirt senior scored 15 points in 17 minutes.

Mompremier injured her foot during Miami’s loss to Georgia Tech on Jan. 2 and missed the majority of ACC play. In her absence, the team went 4-9, including eight double digit losses. Before her injury, Miami was 9-4, but had only played two ACC games.

Despite missing half of the regular season, Mompremier entered the game as Miami’s leading scorer, averaging 16.2 points.

“Bea is a tough, tough competitor and she’s been frustrated,” Miami head coach Katie Meier said. “She’s been trying. She’s been rehabbing. She’s done everything. If Bea has a chance to compete, she’s going to compete, to the fullest. I think there’s a beast that’s going to emerge.”

The 6’4 center was projected to be selected in last year’s WNBA draft, but Mompremier decided to return to Miami for her senior season. Mompremier spent the first two years of her collegiate career at Baylor before transferring to Miami in 2017, where she was forced to sit out a year for eligibility purposes.

Mompremier was most recently named one of 10 finalists for the Lisa Leslie award, an award given out to the top center in the country. The center is still regarded as a first round draft pick despite missing the majority half of the regular season.

The Hurricanes are 13-14 overall, with a 5-11 conference record with just two more regular season games on the schedule. The team will North Carolina to face Wake Forest on Feb. 27.

Despite a losing record, Mompremier still has postseason hopes.

“All the pieces are together now. We went through a long season of ups and downs, but with everyone healthy in the beginning of the season, we showed pretty much what we have,” Mompremier said. “So I think the ACC Tournament, we could have a long run there and show what we’re capable of. … My goal now for the rest of the season is to help my team as best I can. … Whatever I can do to help, I’ll do.”