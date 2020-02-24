Campus Life, News

Toppel Career Center hosts its Spring Career Expo for 2020

University of Miami students will get to meet recruiters to explore internships and full-time opportunities both locally and nationally at Toppel Career Center’s signature Career Expo.

The event, which takes 2- 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, will be held on campus at the Watsco Center.

toppel.jpg

A student speaks to a representative from Lennar, a home development company which focuses on multigenerational living, at the Career Expo in 2015. Photo credit: Kawan Amelung

The expo is expected to attract between 900 and 1,000 students and alumni who will have a chance to meet with as many as 300 recruiters from a variety of different organizations and companies, including business, healthcare, tourism, communication, government, nonprofit, science and technology.

“Many recruiters at the career expo are UM alumni, and they are proud to return to their alma mater to meet new talent,” said Ali Rodriguez, executive director of career services at Toppel.

“Having observed these interactions for 20 years, it is always rewarding to see students secure amazing internships and jobs through the connections they make at the career expo,” Rodriguez said.

Students who wish to participate must RSVP on Handshake, be professionally dressed and have their Cane ID card and at least 20 copies of their resume for recruiters.

What: Toppel Career Center’s Spring Career Expo 2020

When: 2 – 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25

Where: Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Drive

This article was written and reported by Ozzy Dominguez III.

February 24, 2020

Reporters

Camayak


You may also like

SPOTTED: Sex on the IM fields
DragOut 2020 to feature local kings, queens, raise money for LGBTQ+ suicide prevention
‘How to Fight Anti-Semitism’: A discussion with New York Times editor Bari Weiss
Around the Web
New facial recognition software ‘scrapes’ inventory from social media

University of Miami students and professors discuss the issues surrounding Clearview AI, a new softw ...

Florence Nightingale’s legacy is celebrated

The School of Nursing and Health Studies honors the founder of modern nursing and the International ...

Centuries-old drama kicks off spring theater season

The University of Miami’s Jerry Herman Ring Theatre opens with a Greek classic. ...

The Launch Pad welcomes alumnus back to campus

Travis Montaque, founder and CEO of Holler.io, will share how understanding his customers helped him ...

The Lowe Art Museum celebrates 70 years

The University of Miami’s museum marks an important milestone. ...

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching