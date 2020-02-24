Toppel Career Center hosts its Spring Career Expo for 2020

University of Miami students will get to meet recruiters to explore internships and full-time opportunities both locally and nationally at Toppel Career Center’s signature Career Expo.

The event, which takes 2- 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, will be held on campus at the Watsco Center.

The expo is expected to attract between 900 and 1,000 students and alumni who will have a chance to meet with as many as 300 recruiters from a variety of different organizations and companies, including business, healthcare, tourism, communication, government, nonprofit, science and technology.

“Many recruiters at the career expo are UM alumni, and they are proud to return to their alma mater to meet new talent,” said Ali Rodriguez, executive director of career services at Toppel.

“Having observed these interactions for 20 years, it is always rewarding to see students secure amazing internships and jobs through the connections they make at the career expo,” Rodriguez said.

Students who wish to participate must RSVP on Handshake, be professionally dressed and have their Cane ID card and at least 20 copies of their resume for recruiters.

What: Toppel Career Center’s Spring Career Expo 2020

When: 2 – 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25

Where: Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Drive

This article was written and reported by Ozzy Dominguez III.