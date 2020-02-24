Crossword: Feb. 25 – March 2

Stay up to date with campus news and trivia to conquer this week’s crossword puzzle.

Across

1. SpectrUM show

6. Ready to make budgets, nickname

7. Clothes ensemble

8. That in Spanish

9. University students in next state ready to vote

10. City in Georgia, abbrev.

11. Female tennis org, acronym

13. To come together

14. Activity at the d-hall

15. Benefit

16. Fraction, part

17. Southern state, abbrev

18. For medical emergencies

20. Important public information, acronym

22. African American student org

23. 2/3 victorious

24. Fine

Down

1. MLK was a….

2. Team lineup

3. President-elect

4. Unlucky results of the weekend

5. Mints, reminiscent of Chinese video app

12. Forcefully go after

15. For, in spanish

19. Canes gave up five in the 10th inning

21. The