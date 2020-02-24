Crossword: Feb. 25 – March 2

Stay up to date with campus news and trivia to conquer this week’s crossword puzzle.
Across
1. SpectrUM show
6. Ready to make budgets, nickname
7. Clothes ensemble
8. That in Spanish
9. University students in next state ready to vote
10. City in Georgia, abbrev.
11. Female tennis org, acronym
13. To come together
14. Activity at the d-hall
15. Benefit
16. Fraction, part
17. Southern state, abbrev
18. For medical emergencies
20. Important public information, acronym
22. African American student org
23. 2/3 victorious
24. Fine
Down
1. MLK was a….
2. Team lineup
3. President-elect
4. Unlucky results of the weekend
5. Mints, reminiscent of Chinese video app
12. Forcefully go after
15. For, in spanish
19. Canes gave up five in the 10th inning
21. The