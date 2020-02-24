Uncategorized

Crossword: Feb. 25 – March 2

Crossword feb. 25.png

Created by Anna Timmons, managing editor

Stay up to date with campus news and trivia to conquer this week’s crossword puzzle.

Across

1. SpectrUM show

6. Ready to make budgets, nickname

7. Clothes ensemble

8. That in Spanish

9. University students in next state ready to vote

10. City in Georgia, abbrev.

11. Female tennis org, acronym

13. To come together

14. Activity at the d-hall

15. Benefit

16. Fraction, part

17. Southern state, abbrev

18. For medical emergencies

20. Important public information, acronym

22. African American student org

23. 2/3 victorious

24. Fine

Down

1. MLK was a….

2. Team lineup

3. President-elect

4. Unlucky results of the weekend

5. Mints, reminiscent of Chinese video app

12. Forcefully go after

15. For, in spanish

19. Canes gave up five in the 10th inning

21. The

February 24, 2020

Reporters

Anna Timmons


You may also like

Valentine’s Day crossword answers: Feb. 11-Feb. 17
Valentine’s Day Crossword: Feb. 11 – Feb. 17
Crossword: Feb. 4 – Feb. 10
Around the Web
New facial recognition software ‘scrapes’ inventory from social media

University of Miami students and professors discuss the issues surrounding Clearview AI, a new softw ...

Florence Nightingale’s legacy is celebrated

The School of Nursing and Health Studies honors the founder of modern nursing and the International ...

Centuries-old drama kicks off spring theater season

The University of Miami’s Jerry Herman Ring Theatre opens with a Greek classic. ...

The Launch Pad welcomes alumnus back to campus

Travis Montaque, founder and CEO of Holler.io, will share how understanding his customers helped him ...

The Lowe Art Museum celebrates 70 years

The University of Miami’s museum marks an important milestone. ...

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching