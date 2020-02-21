Student government election results present chance for split ticket

After two and a half weeks of campaigning and 3,290 votes cast, there is currently no complete student government executive ticket that will be taking office later this spring.

Student government election results were announced at 12:30 p.m. at the Lakeside Patio on Friday, Feb. 21 by elections commissions chair McKinley Dyer.

The All In ticket won big, with candidates Abigail Adeleke and Amanda Rodriguez being elected for president and vice president, respectively, defeating the Level Up candidates and the independent candidate Andres Escandon.

The vice president race, however, will go to a run-off as none of the candidates garnered over 50 percent of the votes. Students can vote for the top two candidates, All In’s Jason Perez or Level Up’s Shirley Gelman on Engage from 12 a.m. on Feb. 24 until 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 25. The results of this election will be announced on Feb. 27 at noon.

This presents the opportunity for the first split ticket executive board in at least nine years. If Gelman wins, she will work alongside opposing ticket candidates Adeleke and Rodriguez which presents possible issues with cohesion and unity, but also an opportunity for compromise and cooperation.

With 50.7 percent of the votes, Adeleke won the presidential race, defeating Level Up presidential candidate Randy Fitzgerald. The pair have worked alongside each other in the student senate as the senate speaker and speaker pro tempore this academic year and have both served as senators together since their freshman year. Both Adeleke and Fitzgerald expressed respect and admiration for each other at the student government debate on Feb. 13.

Rodriguez received 50.4 percent of the vote, earning her the position of treasurer for the next calendar year. She defeated the Level Up candidate Louis Shaw. Rodriguez previously served as treasurer of the Federacion de Estudiantes Cubanos during her sophomore year and is going to bring that experience with her to the role.

Senate election results were also announced. Here are the winners:

College of Arts and Sciences: Tuana Yazici and Reginald Aikins

Miami Herbert Business School: Brendan With (write-in)

School of Communication: Brandi Stevens

Transfer seats: Lara Hopkins (incumbent)

Commuter seats: Monica Muñiz (incumbent) and Avani Choudhary