Community, Cover, Culture

Nicole Byer to headline HP’s annual comedy show

Nicole-Byer.jpg

Comedian Nicole Byer will perform her stand-up routine at the Rat Feb. 20.

Netflix comedy host Nicole Byer will make her first-ever appearance at the University of Miami in Hurricane Productions’ annual comedy show Feb. 20.

Byer, 33, of the hit Netflix reality bake-off show, “Nailed it!” and the MTV comedy show, “Girl Code,” will headline the free one-hour show that also includes comedians Maz Jobrani, Chris D’Elia and Marlon Wayans.

HP has been promoting the event on social media and around campus with digital signage, palm cards, and front-row seat giveaways. With the buzz of excitement radiating on social media, the group projects between 200 and 250 students will attend, said Nkosi Robinson, sophomore marketing chair of the HP Daytime and Special Events Committee.

Nicole Byer Poster-01.jpg

“I think she’s hilarious,” Robinson said. “I wasn’t a fan of hers before because I hadn’t watched anything she was part of, but having watched her clips recently, I’m very happy that she is going to be here.”

Byer’s comedy style is fitting for a college audience, said Kayla Condon, 21, chair for HP Daytime and Special Events. “I think she has a very strong comedic personality that the student body will enjoy. She is bubbly, mouthy, goofy, vulgar, at times sexual and very real in the broad type of comedy she performs, Condon said.

The comedy show will take place at 10 p.m. at the Rathskeller; doors open at 9 p.m. to all students or anyone with a valid Cane card.

February 20, 2020

Reporters

Ciana Quintero


Around the Web
University of Miami joins the Puentes Consortium to foster academic collaboration

The University will work with binational members in the U.S. and Mexico to carry out multidisciplina ...

Defending nature is lawyer’s passion

Environmental attorney Jessica Owley brings a range of experience in climate change law to the Schoo ...

‘Brother, I’m Dying’ selected as 2020 One Book One U read

Haitian American author Edwidge Danticat will discuss her book at the Otto G. Richter Library’s Kisl ...

Interactive Media Program graduates to its own department

Fueled by changes in communication and storytelling, the School of Communication’s Interactive Media ...

Forums make it easier to find extracurricular activities

Two new online platforms help University of Miami students discover opportunities to get involved on ...

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching