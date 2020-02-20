Miami baseball tickets sold out ahead of weekend series against Florida

Just an hour after Miami had completed it’s win over Kent State Wednesday night, the baseball program announced on Twitter that tickets for Friday and Saturday night’s game against the No. 2 ranked University of Florida were sold out.

#1 Miami hosts #2 Florida this weekend! Friday = SOLD OUT

Saturday = SOLD OUT Get your tickets for Sunday!

University of Florida were sold out.

As of Thursday morning, Sunday’s game was announced as sold out as well.

We're officially SOLD OUT for this weekend's series against Florida! Student entry is first-come first-served with valid Cane ID.

All fans must go through secondary markets to get tickets. No tickets will be sold at the ticket window this weekend. Student entry is on a first come first serve basis.

I’m thinking the crowds here are probably going to be as good as they’ve been in a long time, which is good for us,” Miami head coach Gino DiMare said after Wednesday night’s game. “We need to get back to having great crowds. It’s electric. Certainly the adrenaline kicks in a little bit more. The atmosphere is kind of similar to a regional or super regional”

“I can’t describe playing in this atmosphere, it’s amazing,” outfielder Tony Jenkins said.

“It’s the Gators and the Canes, you know,” first baseman Alex Toral said. “It’s just that type of environment that everyone wants to be at and that’s why we are going to have a sold out crowd here.”

Miami will open the weekend series on Friday at 7 p.m. at Mark Light Field.