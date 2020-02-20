Campus Life, News

Commuters win an award for first time in Sportsfest

For the first time in the history of the Sportsfest tradition, commuter students brought home the Spirit Award.

The spirited competition involves residential and commuter participating in a weekend of sports contests that range from flag football to brain games. Sportsfest brought more than 1,000 students who participated in 15 sports during the Feb. 6-9 weekend.

The commuter team, “Uber Strong,” was divided into one female team and two male teams led by team captains Mallory Blum for the women, and Miguel Silveira and Gus Tovar, both members of the Association of the Commuter Students.

commuter.jpg

Commuter student team captains Miguel Silveira, Mallory Blum and Gus Tovar receive the Spirit Award recognition at the 35th Sportsfest contest on Feb.9. Photo credit: Massiel Leyva

The commuters competed against teams from the residential colleges Eaton, Hecht, Mahoney, Stanford, Pearson, and the University Village.

Stanford Residential College was the winner of the first place of the entire Sportsfest, followed by Pearson Residential College and the Mahoney Residential College in third.

“Winning the Spirit Award means that your team is being recognized for the fact that you had the most fun and that’s awesome,” said Stephanie Fleitas, assistant director of the Department of Orientation and Commuter Student Involvement. “It was the first time that we have ever won something.”

Fleitas, who graduated in 2012 from the University of Miami, said the planning for Sportsfest begins in the fall. The planning committee comprises representatives from Housing and Residential Life, the Wellness & Recreation Center and the commuter student body.

“I think Sportsfest from its inception was created to be a community building program,” Fleitas said. “We push so much for commuter students to get involved because it is a fun way to meet people.”

Estefania Caputo, sophomore international studies major and a vice president of UM’s Association of Commuter Students, agrees.

“Commuters are a huge factor of the UM community and we have to make our presence known,” Caputo said.

Erick Martin, a freshman health sciences major, was an active participant in Sportsfest from the commuter team. He participated in volleyball, soccer, knock-out, basketball and Jenga.

“It was a fun atmosphere; all our friends were there cheering our teams,” Martin said.

This article was reported and written by Massiel Leyva.

February 20, 2020

Reporters

Massiel Leyva


You may also like

Four UM fraternities placed on social probation after illicit party
Annual SportsFest competition returns Feb. 8-9
Commuter students reflect on their campus experience
Around the Web
University of Miami joins the Puentes Consortium to foster academic collaboration

The University will work with binational members in the U.S. and Mexico to carry out multidisciplina ...

Defending nature is lawyer’s passion

Environmental attorney Jessica Owley brings a range of experience in climate change law to the Schoo ...

‘Brother, I’m Dying’ selected as 2020 One Book One U read

Haitian American author Edwidge Danticat will discuss her book at the Otto G. Richter Library’s Kisl ...

Interactive Media Program graduates to its own department

Fueled by changes in communication and storytelling, the School of Communication’s Interactive Media ...

Forums make it easier to find extracurricular activities

Two new online platforms help University of Miami students discover opportunities to get involved on ...

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching