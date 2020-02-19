Canes in office: Current South Florida mayors who attended the U

Former UM administrator Sally Philips was recently elected to mayor of South Miami. She joins eight other Cane who are currently running South Florida cities.
Half of them graduated from UM’s law school. Six UM alumni are running Miami Dade County cities; one in Broward and one in Palm Beach.
If Sally B. Philips wins the South Miami mayoral election, she will join the Rev. Anna Price as a former UM administrator at the helm of the city’s leadership. Price, elected the city’s first African American mayor in 1997, was an assistant provost and director of the Student Support Services Program in the late ‘90s. She also received a master’s degree in liberal studies and a Ph.D. in higher education administration from the U.
The Miami Hurricane checked a total of 114 local municipalities in four South Florida counties – Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe – and found the following Canes in local office.
Miami-Dade County
Doral
Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez, Bachelor of Arts, public affairs, 1984
Florida City
Mayor Otis T. Wallace, UM School of Law, 1977
Hialeah Gardens
Mayor Yioset De La Cruz, UM School of Law, 2004
Indian Creek
Mayor Bernard Klepach, attended UM as a business administration major
Miami Gardens
Mayor Oliver G. Gilbert III, UM School of Law, 2001
Surfside
Mayor Daniel Dietch, Master’s in management, Herbert Business School, 2002
Broward
Coral Springs
Mayor Scott Brook, UM School of Law, 1992
Palm Beach County
Lake Clarke Shores
Mayor Valentin Rodriguez Jr., UM School of Law, 1994