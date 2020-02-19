Uncategorized

Canes in office: Current South Florida mayors who attended the U

Former UM administrator Sally Philips was recently elected to mayor of South Miami. She joins eight other Cane who are currently running South Florida cities.

Half of them graduated from UM’s law school. Six UM alumni are running Miami Dade County cities; one in Broward and one in Palm Beach.

If Sally B. Philips wins the South Miami mayoral election, she will join the Rev. Anna Price as a former UM administrator at the helm of the city’s leadership. Price, elected the city’s first African American mayor in 1997, was an assistant provost and director of the Student Support Services Program in the late ‘90s. She also received a master’s degree in liberal studies and a Ph.D. in higher education administration from the U.

The Miami Hurricane checked a total of 114 local municipalities in four South Florida counties – Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe – and found the following Canes in local office.

Miami-Dade County

Doral

mayorbermudez.jpg

Photo credit: cityofdoral.com

Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez, Bachelor of Arts, public affairs, 1984

Florida City

mayorotisfinal.jpg

Photo credit: Facebook, Otis T. Wallace

Mayor Otis T. Wallace, UM School of Law, 1977

Hialeah Gardens

mayor 3.jpg

Photo credit: cityofhialeahgardens.com

Mayor Yioset De La Cruz, UM School of Law, 2004

Indian Creek

b k.jpg

Mayor Bernard Klepach, attended UM as a business administration major

Miami Gardens

gilbert.jpg

Photo credit: Twitter, @Ogilbert

Mayor Oliver G. Gilbert III, UM School of Law, 2001

Surfside

danieltwitter.png

Mayor Daniel Dietch, Master’s in management, Herbert Business School, 2002

Broward

Coral Springs

scott.jpeg

Photo credit: coralsprings.org

Mayor Scott Brook, UM School of Law, 1992

Palm Beach County

Lake Clarke Shores

mayorvalentine.jpeg

Photo credit: LinkedIn

Mayor Valentin Rodriguez Jr., UM School of Law, 1994

February 19, 2020

