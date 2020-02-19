6 spring fashion trends to look out for

It may be hard to imagine that Winter Fashion Week season is already in full swing, but it is. And while designers are busy setting next season’s trends–which it appears will feature a lot of capes, orange and sustainability– on runways from New York to London, what matters right now, what matters to the everyday fashionista, is this season’s trends.

Showcased almost six months ago during Spring/Summer Fashion Weeks in Milan, New York, London, Paris and more, here are six runway-ready way to elevate your closet this spring.

White

New York to Paris, white has been all over the runways lately. From white suits to otherwise head-to-toe white outfits, it is obvious that this color– or lack thereof– is very in this season. Pairing it with a bright accessory can make the look a bit more fun, but many have decided to stick to the monochromatic look, keeping it chic and runway-ready.

Bra Tops

Leave your shirts at home, because making your underwear your outerwear is this season’s hottest trend. From Dior to Givenchy, bra tops are absolutely everywhere. They can be minimalistic, featuring no pattern at all, or can be turned into something more eye-catching by utilizing patterns like snakeskin or cheetah print.

Neon

Need a bright pop in your life? You are in luck, because neon was in last season, and it does not appear to be going anywhere. In fact, designer Mark Fast debuted his “Party in the Jungle” collection (pictured above)– featuring a vibrant, neon palette – on day one of London’s Spring/Summer 2020 Fashion Week, held last Sept.

Spice up your outfit by adding neon accessories, like earrings or a necklace, or go all out by wearing a neon statement piece. Either way, neon is in.

Crochet

This style is no longer just for your grandmother– it is for you, too. Pair a crochet dress with some sandals, and you have the perfect spring day-trip outfit. To dress it up a bit, add a blazer and some heels– now, you are all set for a night out.

Short suits

If you have ever wondered what a suit minus the uncomfortable, stuffy pants looks like, your answer is here. Taking last year’s biker shorts trend in a more professional route, this trend screams high fashion. This may be the most unique spring trend yet, but designers from Valentino to Annakiki stocked the runway with this bermuda short/suit mix this fashion week season.

Tiers

Whether on a maxi skirt or long gown, tiered pieces give off volume and flare. This trend can be dressed down by pairing a tiered skirt with the aforementioned bra top and sandals or dressed up with a nice blouse and heels. Regardless, the rest of the outfit is usually kept minimal, as the dress or skirt is the statement piece.