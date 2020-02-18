Photo gallery: Estela Perez-Somarriba faces Coco Gauff in Delray Beach Open

Miami senior Estela Perez-Somarriba faced off against Coco Gauff in the first ever women’s tennis match played at the Delray Beach Open. In front of a sold out crowd, the 15-year old Gauff defeated Perez-Somarriba 6-3, 6-3. Here are the best photos from the match:
Senior Estela Perez-Somarriba holds up the U after completing her match against Coco Gauff. Photo credit: Josh Halper
Coco Gauff, a 15-year old professional, defeated Perez-Somarriba 6-3, 6-3 in her hometown of Delray Beach. Photo credit: Josh Halper
As a South Florida native, Gauff grew up a fan of the University of Miami and attended a Miami football game at Hard Rock Stadium last season. Photo credit: Josh Halper
Perez-Somarriba is currently ranked at the No. 3 women's single player in the NCAA. Photo credit: Josh Halper
Gauff most recently competed in the Australian Open, where she defeated Naomi Osaka before falling to Sofia Kenin in the fourth round. Photo credit: Josh Halper
Perez-Somarriba had the support of her team and coaches in the stands and said she wouldn't be in the position she is without them. Photo credit: Josh Halper