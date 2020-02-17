Canes baseball ranked No. 1 after opening weekend sweep

The Miami Hurricanes received some big news Monday morning, a day after completing their season-opening sweep of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights: They are now the No. 1 team in the nation.

The Hurricanes (3-0) topped the D1 Baseball rankings after entering the opening series at the No. 3 spot, behind only defending national champions Vanderbilt and Atlantic Coast Conference foe Louisville. But a 4-3 opening night loss by the No. 2 Commodores at the hands of Michigan in a rematch of last year’s National Championship, along with a pair of losses by No. 1 Louisville at No. 25 Ole Miss this weekend propelled Miami into the top spot.

Just one spot behind UM are the No. 2 Florida Gators, who are off a weekend sweep of their own against Marshall. The pair of in-state rivals will square off at Mark Light Field this weekend for a three-game series in one of the most anticipated early season series for either side in years.

Miami tops the rankings for the first time since April 2016, in a season where they advanced to the College World Series and finished with a 51-15 overall record.

D1 Baseball are the rankings used by the NCAA for official statistical purposes. The Canes also made the Top 10 in other outlets’ rankings, including Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and USA Today.

The Hurricanes will be next in action at home on Wednesday at 6 p.m. when they take on Kent State in a single game before turning their attention to the pivotal weekend series against the Gators.