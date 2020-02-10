Rihanna drops new lingerie just in time for Valentine’s Day

Since its creation in 2017, Savage X Fenty, the lingerie line curated by singer-turned-business-mogul Rihanna, has been a source of sexiness and body positivity for women of all shapes, sizes and colors.

With prices ranging from $6.25 to $29, Rihanna is making the ability to feel sexy available to everyone, regardless of financial status. And, with thongs and panties ranging from XS to 3x and bra sizes ranging from 30A to 46H, every woman on the planet can now get their hands on high quality lingerie without breaking the bank.

“What brought me to Fenty was it not only being owned by a black woman, but that it’s very inclusive,” junior Makelsey Page said of the brand. “They have so many different bra sizes, which you can’t always find. And, since I’m a bit top heavy, I really appreciate that.”

“They always have something for me no matter the mood I’m in,” said junior Aaliyah Johnson. “Savage X Fenty is comfortable and fits my body nicely. The only brand I’ve been able to say that about before was Aerie.”

The new Valentine’s Day collection, which dropped with a post on Rihanna’s Instagram (@badgalriri) on Jan. 12, is a bit edgier than earlier releases, filled with raunchy red and faux-leather pieces. It also includes the “Secret Admirer 2-piece bundle”– a simple black bra and panty set with a crimson and black covered lace blindfold, matching wrist restraints and a heart shaped crop (used for playful or rough slapping)– meant for those who are adventurous in bed and curious to expand their sexual horizons.

Page, who invested in a VIP box set in January, said Fenty makes her feel “absolutely alluring” and that she appreciates the range of everyday wear to special occasion lingerie.

“I love all the details,” she said of the Valentine’s purchase. “The true red, leather feel and zippers make it super sexy. All the zippers are little heart-shaped locks and one zipper, instead heart-shaped locks, is a heart shaped key, which I love.”

Johnson mimicked Page’s sentiment, saying that she enjoys her Valentine’s set because it is something she’s never seen or worn before.

“It also came with stockings, a garterbelt and a free phone accessory,” Page added excitedly.

In addition to sexy sets and low prices, Savage X Fenty has made a habit of showcasing women of all shapes and sizes on its website. Rather than seeing one body type, usually one of tall, skinny stature, buyers get a range of models, presumably at least one with a body that resembles their own.

With such low prices, the collection is just right for any man or woman on a budget trying to buy a special bedroom gift for themselves or a loved one. Meaning, the Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day collection may be perfect for college students looking to spice up their love life.