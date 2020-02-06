Football, Sports

Hurricanes land Avantae Williams, two other recruits on National Signing Day

The Miami football program entered National Signing Day looking to add to the strong 2020 recruiting class, and they did just that, landing four-star Avantae Williams, the No. 2 ranked safety in the class of 2020.

Williams was expected to sign with Florida, but the strong bond between the Miami coaches and Williams helped him switch to Miami.

“It’s a massive exclamation point, I think we’ve known Avantae since the summer coming out of eighth grade, this is a four year relationship,” head coach Manny Diaz said. “He was committed to us at one point, went all kinds of different ways, we never gave up on him.”

Williams committed to the Hurricanes in 2017, but decommitted from Miami in May of 2018. Williams then committed to the University of Oregon prior to multiple visits at UM.

Diaz described Williams as a player who can have a big impact in the defensive secondary, which struggled last year.

Williams, from Deland, Florida, gives the entire 2020 recruiting class a major upgrade.

Miami also landed another four-star defensive commit in Isaiah Dunson, a cornerback from Tucker, Georgia. Dunson, a 6’2” 180 lb cornerback brings great size to Hurricanes and has all the tools to become an elite defensive back in college football.

“Isaiah Dunson, who for a while was committed to Florida State, has great length at corner, great ball skills and comes from an outstanding family. We think is going to be a great addition to our secondary,” Diaz said.

The two four-star commits add not only depth, but an immense talent to the Hurricanes secondary.

Miami also added an explosive three-star wide reciever in Keyshawn Smith, from San Diego, Calif. Smith, who stands at 6’0” and 170 lbs., joins three other wide receiver commits from the class of 2020 for the Hurricanes.

“Keyshawn is a very fast dynamic football player, catching the ball down the field or on run and catch opportunities,” Diaz said.

Smith originally signed his national letter of intent with Washington State University, but was released from his NLI after a coaching change at Washington State.

“After his release from his NLI, it happened very quickly and we are very excited to bring Keyshawn here,” Diaz said.

The Hurricanes will hold their first spring practice on Feb. 29.

