Roundup: Track and field team sets individual records at Texas Tech Invitational

Golf

The Hurricanes are having a successful first outing of the 2020 season at the UCF Challenge in Orlando. As of Monday, the end of the second round, UM stood atop the leaderboard out of 16 schools, with a team score of nine below par. The Canes went -8 on the afternoon after going just -1 on Sunday.

Senior Renate Grimstad will take a -11 score into round three on Tuesday, good for first place on the individual leaderboard by five strokes. Kristyna Frydlova exited round two at even par, tied for 23rd overall, and Franziska Sliper finished tied for 25th at one above par.

Anna Backman (+2), Morgan Pankow (+7) and Daniella Barrett (+8) rounded out Miami’s players in the event. The tournament will finish Tuesday afternoon.

Men’s Tennis

The men’s tennis team fell short 4-2 in Fort Myers, Fla. on Sunday against No. 23 Mississippi State.

Dane Dunlap and Bojan Jankulovski led their doubles match 5-3 before they were stopped because Mississippi State took the other two doubles matches and respective doubles point, with Franco Aubone/Benjamin Hannestad falling 6-4 and Francisco Bastias/Adria Soriano Barrera losing by the same score.

Bastias landed the largest margin of victory by any player on either team when he prevailed 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 4 singles match over MSU’s Davide Tortora, while William Grattan-Smith was victorious over Isaac Becroft in the No. 6 match, 6-3, 6-3.

But singles losses by Hannestad (6-2, 7-5), Dunlap (6-2, 6-3) and Aubone (6-0, 1-6, 6-3) would do Miami in, falling to 4-2 on the season as a team.

They’ll face South Alabama at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center on Friday.

Track and Field

It was a weekend of individual triumphs for the Canes at the Texas Tech Invitational in Lubbock, Texas.

Junior Kevin Arreaga set a program record with a 21.82 meter mark in the men’s weight throw. Friday, junior Kayla Johnson followed suit with an all-time UM mark of 1:27.65 in the women’s 600 meter run and senior McKinly Brown logged a 1:18.91 time in the men’s 600 meter run, also a Miami record.

Several Hurricane athletes went on to set personal bests Saturday, starting with Celine Thompson’s third-place finish in the women’s high jump at 1.75 meters. Freshman Jacious Sears’ 23.91 performance in the women’s 200 meter was also a personal-record, while junior Jeffrey Uzzell recorded a personal-best on the men’s side of the same event, finishing with a time of 22.04 seconds.

Junior Jeffery Williams logged a personal-best of 16.46 meter in the men’s shot put, while fellow junior Emma Langlois set a personal-best with a time of 10:37.73 in the women’s 3000 meter.

The group will next head to Clemson on Feb. 14-15 for the Tiger Paw Invitational.

Basketball

Both the men’s and women’s team suffered losses this weekend. The men’s team, without starting guards Chris Lykes and Kameron McGusty, relied on freshman guards Isaiah Wong and Harlond Beverly, but the team could not overcome Pitt and fell 62-57. The women’s team, also still without star forward Beatrice Mompremier, suffered a lopsided 69-45 defeat against Virginia Tech. The men’s team is back in action on Wednesday against NC State at the Watsco Center while the women have a week off before they host Duke on Sunday.