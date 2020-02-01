Frost Band, Hurricanettes, Sunsations perform at Super Bowl LIV

This Sunday, Feb. 2, UM’s own Hurricanette dance team, Sunsations dance team and Frost Band of the Hour appeared alongside pop icons Jennifer Lopez and Shakira at the 54th annual Super Bowl.

With the game taking place at Hard Rock Stadium, home to the Hurricanes football team during the regular season, it is only fitting that Canes be in attendance. The opportunity to not only attend– but perform– is another thing all together, and it seems those lucky students were nothing short of ecstatic to take the big stage.

“The adrenaline you get from being in the midst of such a captivating, complex performance with so many layers is really so surreal,” said Jade Luo Santos, a sophomore cymbal player for the Frost Band of the Hour. “You’ll find me in the crowd on Shakira’s side. I’m right at the front so maybe you’ll see me reaching out to touch Shakira’s hand.”

Though appreciative of the once in a lifetime opportunity, Santos did mention the difficulty of coming into a new semester bearing such a huge commitment.

“It definitely has been a lot to handle, especially because we’ve had to miss class for some rehearsals,” she said.

Although stressful, she and many others were still very eager to tackle the challenge, a showdown between top NFL teams the San Francisco 49ers– who have been using UM’s indoor football facility for practice– and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Peyton Hendricks– a junior psychology major and Hurricanette dancer– said the performance has been in the making for quite some time and that, though stressful at first, things worked out once the team got into the swing of things.

“I’m feeling very excited and hyped about this performance,” Hendricks said. “So much work has been put into this by so many people to make it a great show.”

UM sophomore and Sunsation Rachel Alonso made sure to note how thrilled her team was to have the opportunity of dancing at such a high caliber sporting event.

Just like Santos and Hendricks, Alonso mentioned that it was intense but that her team and excitement helped her push through.

“Some of our teammates have been preparing for about two weeks now. They have been in intense eight-hour rehearsals multiple times a week,” she added. “Balancing school life and dance life is a challenge, but my team is very excited and honored to be dancing at such a huge sporting event. Feeling thankful, excited and ready to rock this stadium.”