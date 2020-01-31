Football, Sports

UM reportedly forced to replace Greentree practice field after 49ers deemed it unsafe

The University of Miami and the San Francisco 49ers came to an agreement prior to the team’s arrival in Miami regarding last minute changes to the Greentree practice field after it was deemed that the field conditions did not meet the standards of the National Football League.

According to NFL correspondent Ian Rapoport, both the 49ers and the Green Bay Packers expressed concern over the condition of the Miami Hurricanes’ practice fields when they toured the university’s facilities prior to the NFC Championship.

The situation seemed dire enough for the 49ers organization, who had begun considering other options in the South Florida area, including the facilities of Florida International University and Florida Atlantic University.

The NFL felt compelled to intervene and determined that the field conditions were not satisfactory for a Super Bowl contender. Eventually, both parties came to a resolution in which the Niners would pay for the resurfacing of the field, which the university could remove after the Super Bowl.

According to Rapoport, making adaptations to practice fields prior to the Super Bowl is not uncommon. However, the report was not the first notice of subpar conditions at the football team’s practice grounds.

According to several people familiar with the matter, unsatisfactory field conditions came to the attention of the football program well into the past football season.

The Hurricanes’ practice field is composed of two football fields with a small patch of grass in between. However, due to constant foot traffic, the meridian between the two fields became barren at some point during the season, forcing the program to repaint the fields so that they ran perpendicular to the originals.

This information validates the concern of the 49ers and may point to larger problems being overlooked by the University of Miami athletics department. When asked about the matter, the athletic department declined to comment.

January 31, 2020

Reporters

Isabella Didio


You may also like

Despite murky motivations, ‘Just Do It’ ad inspires
Colin Kaepernick’s peaceful protest deserves praise, not scorn
Corporate America alters pastime
Around the Web
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
The time is now

Tunnel of Oppression tells stories that transform the University of Miami experience, shedding light ...

An 'explosion of ideas' lays the foundation for the ‘Magicverse’

The University of Miami is supporting 24 proposals for Magic Leap’s mixed reality technology, which ...

Frost professor, four alumni win Grammys

Professor Brian Lynch received the award for Best Large Jazz Ensemble, which featured students and a ...

Kobe Bryant’s tragic death ignites collective grief

United by their personal memories of an international icon, people around the world mourn the sudden ...

Educators get a lesson on their Gen Z students

Generational researcher and adviser Corey Seemiller shared insights during a recent talk on Generati ...

Miami Football Hires Reed as Chief of Staff

The Hurricanes have hired UM alumnus and College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed as their new ...

Canes Complete Comeback To Defeat Georgia Tech

Miami completes the 18-point comeback to down Georgia Tech. ...

MBB Visits Pittsburgh on Super Bowl Sunday

The Miami men's basketball team is set to play on Super Bowl Sunday for the third time in six y ...

Canes Legends Reunited

Canes greats Michael Irvin, Ray Lewis, Ed Reed and Reggie Wayne got together on Miami Beach this wee ...

Canes Travel to Lubbock for Texas Tech Invitational

 After a week of rest, the Miami track and field program travels to Lubbock, Texas, for the Texas Te ...

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching