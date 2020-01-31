San Francisco 49ers practicing at Miami football facilities before Super Bowl LIV

If you’ve driven down San Amaro Drive at any point this week, you’ve probably seen the mass of police officers lining the divider between the road.

Security on campus has been increased over the past week because the San Francisco 49ers, who will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, are practicing at the UM football practice facilities in the week leading up to the big game.

The team landed at Miami International Airport on Sunday, Jan 25 and had their first day of practice on Monday, Jan. 26.

Metal barricades are set up all along San Amaro Drive between the baseball stadium and the intramural fields in addition to the dozens of police officers that line the street when the team is at the facilities.

The team buses, about three in total, pull up on the sidewalk in front of the Hecht Athletic Center, where the team departs the buses and then walks across to the Schwartz Center.

In preparation for the arrival of the 49ers, the entire Schwartz Center, locker room and Greentree practice field were decked out in the 49ers logo.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs are using the Miami Dolphins practice facilities at Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale as their practicing location for the week.