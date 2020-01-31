Cover, Football, Sports

San Francisco 49ers practicing at Miami football facilities before Super Bowl LIV

If you’ve driven down San Amaro Drive at any point this week, you’ve probably seen the mass of police officers lining the divider between the road.

Security on campus has been increased over the past week because the San Francisco 49ers, who will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, are practicing at the UM football practice facilities in the week leading up to the big game.

The team landed at Miami International Airport on Sunday, Jan 25 and had their first day of practice on Monday, Jan. 26.

Metal barricades are set up all along San Amaro Drive between the baseball stadium and the intramural fields in addition to the dozens of police officers that line the street when the team is at the facilities.

The team buses, about three in total, pull up on the sidewalk in front of the Hecht Athletic Center, where the team departs the buses and then walks across to the Schwartz Center.

In preparation for the arrival of the 49ers, the entire Schwartz Center, locker room and Greentree practice field were decked out in the 49ers logo.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs are using the Miami Dolphins practice facilities at Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale as their practicing location for the week.

January 31, 2020

Reporters

Isabella Didio


Around the Web
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
The time is now

Tunnel of Oppression tells stories that transform the University of Miami experience, shedding light ...

An 'explosion of ideas' lays the foundation for the ‘Magicverse’

The University of Miami is supporting 24 proposals for Magic Leap’s mixed reality technology, which ...

Frost professor, four alumni win Grammys

Professor Brian Lynch received the award for Best Large Jazz Ensemble, which featured students and a ...

Kobe Bryant’s tragic death ignites collective grief

United by their personal memories of an international icon, people around the world mourn the sudden ...

Educators get a lesson on their Gen Z students

Generational researcher and adviser Corey Seemiller shared insights during a recent talk on Generati ...

Miami Football Hires Reed as Chief of Staff

The Hurricanes have hired UM alumnus and College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed as their new ...

Canes Complete Comeback To Defeat Georgia Tech

Miami completes the 18-point comeback to down Georgia Tech. ...

Canes Legends Reunited

Canes greats Michael Irvin, Ray Lewis, Ed Reed and Reggie Wayne got together on Miami Beach this wee ...

Canes Travel to Lubbock for Texas Tech Invitational

 After a week of rest, the Miami track and field program travels to Lubbock, Texas, for the Texas Te ...

MBB Defeats Virginia Tech, 71-61

Despite playing without its leading scorer, junior guard Chris Lykes, for the second straight game, ...

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching