Former Hurricane Ed Reed set to join football program as Chief of Staff

FSWHO-41.jpg

Former Miami legend Ed Reed attends the Miami-Florida State game on Oct. 6, 2018 Photo credit: Josh Halper

Former Miami Hurricane football player and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed will be joining the Hurricanes’ football staff as its Chief of Staff, head coach Manny Diaz announced Thursday afternoon.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ed back to Coral Gables,” Diaz said in a statement. “He is not only one of the most decorated players in Miami football history but also a devoted Cane who cares deeply about this program. All of our players, coaches and staff will be fortunate to tap into his experience, knowledge and passion on a regular basis.”

Reed played strong safety for the Hurricanes from 1997 to 2001. While at Miami, Reed set the school record for career interceptions with and interception return yards with 369.

In 2001, Reed helped Miami win the National Championship, posting a 23-1 record. That year, the safety lead the nation with nine interceptions. As a member of the track and field team at Miami, Reed won the Big East javelin title in 1999. He graduated from UM in 2001 with a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts.

The Destrahan, Louisiana native was the 24th overall draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2002 NFL Draft. In 11 seasons with the Ravens, and one season each with the Houston Texans and New York Jets, Reed was named to the Pro-Bowl nine times. With the Ravens, Reed won Super Bowl XLVII in 2013 over the 49ers. In 2004, Reed was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

In 2019, Reed was inducted into the Pro Football Hall fo Fame.

In his role as Chief of Staff, Reed will “serve in an advisory role to Diaz in all aspects of the football program, including strategic planning, quality control, operations, player evaluation and player development. Reed will also provide assistance in team building, student-athlete mentorship and recruiting, as permissible under NCAA rules,” according to the athletic department.

January 30, 2020

Reporters

Isabella Didio


