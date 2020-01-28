Basketball, Sports

Hurricanes snap four game losing streak with win over Virginia Tech

vsVT 7.jpg

Senior DJ Vasiljevic attempts a shot Tuesday night against Virginia Tech. The guard led Miami with 18 points. Photo credit: Josh Halper

After dropping their last four games, the Hurricanes desperately needed a win, and they managed to sneak away with one Tuesday night.

Behind a balanced scoring attack and dominant first half, Miami built a strong enough lead to defeat the Virginia Tech Hokies 71-61 in front of a very small crowd at the Watsco Center.

“We felt like this was a very good team effort with four guys in double figures,” Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga said.

DJ Vasiljevic lead Miami with 18 points, Harlond Beverly followed with 13, Rodney Miller had 11 and Isaiah Wong put up 10.

Miami was again without junior guard Chris Lykes, who has been dealing with a groin injury since missing last Saturday’s game against North Carolina. Redshirt junior guard Kameron McGusty, who also did not play against North Carolina with back spasms, did not start tonight, but finished with three points in 22 minutes.

Keith Stone also made his return for the Canes. Stone, a redshirt senior forward, had not played since Jan 4. against Duke because of a knee injury.

“I think Kam and Keith are very rusty,” Larrañaga said. “They didn’t look like themselves, but you can’t win without them. Keith gives us a front court guy that gives us size and experience.”

vsVT 6.jpg

Isaiah Wong made his second career start and recorded 10 points in 29 minutes. Photo credit: Josh Halper

Freshman Harlond Beverly and Isaiah Wong both made their second career starts in place of Lykes and McGusty. Beverly and Wong both started against North Carolina on Saturday, where Wong had a career-high 19 points.

“Harlond and Isaiah are growing into ACC guards,” Larrañaga said. “They are getting more and more playing time as they gain more minutes and more confidence. A very good all around performance by both of them.”

Solid defense and shooting 57 percent from field goal range helped Miami go on a 24-2 run over an eight minute period in the first half that gave them a 44-25 lead, the largest lead of the first half, heading into halftime.

“Our total emphasis was on trying to contest their threes and we were able to do that,” Larrañaga said.

vsVT 9.jpg

Head coach Jim Larrañaga yells from the sidelines during the game. Photo credit: Josh Halper

Miami held Virginia Tech to a shooting percentage of 41 percent from field goal range and 36 percent three-point shooting percentage.

Virginia Tech went on a 9-3 run midway through the second half to cut Miami’s lead down to 11 before Miami called a timeout with eight minutes left in the game. Redshirt freshman guard Tyrece Radford scored six of those nine points.

With just under five minutes to go, Virginia Tech was down by only 10 points, but Miami took its time on each possession and used up most of the shot clock, effectively keeping the ball out of the Hokies hands, until the two-minute mark, when Radford scored his 10th point of the second half to cut the lead to eight points.

Landers Nolley II made a layup off a steal with under a minute to go, which gave the Canes just a four point lead at 63-59.

After Vasiljevic was fouled and missed the one-and-one, Beverly came away with a big steal with 40 seconds remaining and was fouled, a flagrant one called against Wabissa Bede. Beverly made both free throws to give Miami a 65-59 lead, and then made a layup on the Canes next possession.

“That flagrant one was critical because we only had a four point lead at the time,” Larrañaga said. “That’s what you have to do at the end of the game. We always talk about having poise down the stretch of a close game and even though we had some errors we made some very good plays on both ends of the court.”

Radford responded with a layup of his own, but Vasiljevic’s steal and fast break layup, followed by a steal from Beverly put the game out of reach for the Hokies.

“I feel like that was a good game for us, especially after the UNC game where we did not play to our potential,” Beverly said. “Today was better and we are just going to keep trying to get better.”

Miami’s will next travel to Pittsburgh on Sunday, Feb 2. to face the Panthers for the second time this season.

vsVT 5.jpg

A moment of silence was held before the game to honor Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi, who were both killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Photo credit: Josh Halper

January 28, 2020

Reporters

Isabella Didio


You may also like

NBA legend Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna killed in helicopter crash
Shorthanded Hurricanes overwhelmed by North Carolina
Miami can’t hold on to lead, fall 83-79 to No. 9 FSU in overtime
Around the Web
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Frost professor, four alumni win Grammys

Professor Brian Lynch received the award for Best Large Jazz Ensemble, which featured students and a ...

Kobe Bryant’s tragic death ignites collective grief

United by their personal memories of an international icon, people around the world mourn the sudden ...

Educators get a lesson on their Gen Z students

Generational researcher and adviser Corey Seemiller shared insights during a recent talk on Generati ...

Wood is making a comeback as a favorite building material

A new lab at the School of Architecture provides an area to study and teach how timber can be used i ...

Students share their perceptions of the inaugural Miami Climate Symposium

A large number of University of Miami students attended the final day of the symposium, and a few sh ...

MBB Defeats Virginia Tech, 71-61

Despite playing without its leading scorer, junior guard Chris Lykes, for the second straight game, ...

King, Roche Joining Forces at The U

Both D'Eriq King and Quincy Roche bring glittering resumes to Miami. Now, they say they're ...

Dupont Earns All-ACC Academic Honors

Junior forward Tia Dupont garners conference accolades for the first time. ...

Petrillo To Serve as Emcee For UM's Celebration of Women's Athletics Event

CBS4 reporter Lisa Petrillo will serve as the emcee of the sixth annual Celebration of Women's ...

Volleyball Welcomes Rola Next Fall

The University of Miami volleyball team announced Wednesday the signing of Poland National Team memb ...

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching