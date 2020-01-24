Basketball, Cover, Sports

Gallery: Women’s basketball holds onto lead to defeat Clemson

At the start of the third quarter, the Hurricanes led Clemson 58-44, but then Clemson began to make shots, while Miami missed them and the Tigers managed to tie the game at 64-64. A made 3-pointer by Kelsey Marshall with 52 seconds left put Miami up three and ultimately won the game for Miami 68-64.

Here are the best shots:

Guard Endia Banks (4) steps past defenders during the Hurricanes' game versus Clemson on Thursday, Jan. 23. Photo credit: Josh Halper

Guard Kenza Salgues leaps during the Hurricanes' game versus Clemson on Thursday, Jan. 23. Salgues had three points and one assist off the bench for Miami. Photo credit: Josh Halper

Forward Destiny Harden (3) goes for the layup during the Hurricanes' game versus Clemson on Thursday, Jan. 23. Harden had nine points and seven rebounds in 25 minutes. Photo credit: Josh Halper

Halftime performer Tiffany Fantasia puts on a show for the crowd in honor of Pride Night at the Hurricanes' game versus Clemson on Thursday, Jan. 23. Photo credit: Josh Halper

The women's basketball coaching staff wore multicolored shoes in honor of Pride Night, at the Hurricanes' game versus Clemson on Thursday, Jan. 23. Photo credit: Josh Halper

Guard Kelsey Marshall dribbles downcourt during the Hurricanes' game versus Clemson on Thursday, Jan. 23. Marshall lead Miami with 22 points. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

Guard Kenza Salgues shoots a 3-point shot during the Hurricane's game versus Clemson on Thursday, Jan. 23. Photo credit: Josh Halper

Head Coach Katie Meir and guard Endia Banks embrace during a timeout at the Hurricanes' game versus Clemson on Thursday, Jan. 23. Photo credit: Josh Halper

January 24, 2020

Reporters

Isabella Didio


