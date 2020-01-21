Sports, Tennis

Gallery: Hurricanes continue dominant weekend with sweep of Liberty and Georgia Southern

Following a 7-0 sweep of the College of Charleston on Friday, Miami’s men’s tennis team took the court again for a double-header against Liberty and Georgia Southern on Sunday, where they went a combined 12-0 in the two matches.

Here are the best shots from Sunday’s matches:

Junior Bojan Jankulovski won his doubles match 6-0 with partner Dane Dunlap against Liberty. Photo credit: Josh Halper

Adria Soriano Barrera won his doubles match against Liberty 6-1 with partner Francisco Bastias. Photo credit: Josh Halper

Francisco Bastias defeated Goncalo Ferreira of Liberty 6-3, 6-1 on Sunday afternoon. Photo credit: Josh Halper

Franco Aubone won his singles match against Liberty's Deji Thomas-Smith 6-1, 6-1 before winning both his doubles and singles match against Georgia Southern in straight sets Sunday night. Photo credit: Josh Halper

Francisco Bastias defeated his Georgia Southern doubles opponent 6-0 and won his singles match 6-4, 6-2. Photo credit: Josh Halper

Bojan Jankulovski closed out the night with a 6-3 doubles win over Georgia Southern. Photo credit: Josh Halper

The team heads to Stanford, California next weekend to compete at the ITA Kickoff Weekend. Photo credit: Josh Halper

January 21, 2020

Reporters

Josh Halper


