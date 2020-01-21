D’Eriq King, Quincy Roche announce decisions to transfer to Miami

For Hurricane football fans, Monday was a day to be excited about, as former University of Houston quarterback D’Eriq King and former Temple University defensive end Quincy Roach announced their intent to transfer to the University of Miami.

King announced that he will be transferring to Miami after entering the transfer portal last month. The news was first reported by Manny Navarro of The Athletic Sunday, with speculation continuing until King announced his decision via Twitter.

“Story is still being written…Let’s Go!” King tweeted.

King will have one season of eligibility left as a graduate transfer, a year removed from his true senior year where he didn’t play after his fourth start, which allowed him to use a redshirt and preserve his collegiate career for an extra season.

The Manvel, Texas native had a breakout campaign in 2018, completing 219 of his 345 passes for 2,982 yards, 36 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He also boasted his ability as a runner, with 674 yards and 14 scores with his legs. He was also used as a wide receiver in his first two years with the Cougars before returning to quarterback full time.

King’s style of play may mesh well with new offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee, another piece of the 2020 team that joined the Canes from the Lone Star State after serving in the same capacity at Southern Methodist University. King thrived in a similar spread, up-tempo scheme at Houston under coach Major Applewhite.

King—who was a rated as a three-star duel threat quarterback out of high school by 247Sports—will enroll at Miami without delay before Tuesday’s enrollment deadline.

It remains to be seen how King’s decision to join the program will affect the career choices of juniors N’Kosi Perry and Tate Martell along with sophomore Jarren Williams. All three took snaps in 2019, but Perry and Williams split most of the starts. Martell arrived a season ago with much of his own fanfare as a transfer from Ohio State,

The former Houston quarterback wasn’t the only good news Canes fans received from the transfer portal, with former Temple defensive end Quincy Roche also announcing his decision to transfer to Miami for his final season of eligibility. As a grad transfer, Roche can also play right away.

“I would like to proudly express my commitment to the University of Miami. This was not an easy decision, but without a doubt the best decision for me and my family. I am ready to bring leadership, toughness, and hard work to the University of Miami football program as we push to win the ACC Championship,” Roche tweeted.

He’ll add to a stacked defensive line position group for Blake Baker’s defense in 2020, joining forces with breakout star Gregory Rousseau at the pass rushing position. Roche had 13 sacks in 2018 and picked Miami over Virginia Tech. Andrew Ivins of Inside the U reported Monday that Roche would likely sign at Miami if King also pledged to Manny Diaz’s program.

King and Roche will have the spring and summer to get acclimated with their new teammates, coaches and campus before the Hurricanes open the 2020 season against Temple on Sept. 5 at Hard Rock Stadium.