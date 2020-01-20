Op-Ed, Opinion

Happy 21st year of harassment

The excitement and anticipation that flooded my mind as my 21st birthday approached gave way to disgust and disappointment as it passed. The unfortunate realities attached to womanhood had sullied the picturesque night I had constructed in my imagination.

To be a woman—used here to mean any individual perceived as such, regardless of gender—is to live in a constant state of anticipatory victimhood. We navigate the world from a place of expected violence. When deciding to avoid, fight or succumb to possible violence, we are acting from a place of understood powerlessness. Women are either helped or hurt by men; it is not a feminist ideal, it is not what I would like to believe is true, but, at my most fundamental level, it is the principle I use to navigate my interactions with men. There is no such thing as a “neutral” male. There is either a safe man, an unsafe man or a man whom I have not yet categorized.

My 21st birthday party served as conclusive evidence that several uncategorized men in my life were unsafe. I should’ve known this when I was hesitant to dance lest greedy eyeballs fall on me as if I were an animated sex doll, but I suppressed my worries, ignored glaring red flags and extended the benefit of the doubt like women are too often taught to do.

A bottle came around in honor of my legality. My participation waned as my intoxication, and the overstepping of boundaries, increased. Hands tried to lure my seated figure onto the dance floor, despite my visibly annoyed resistance, reminding me of all the times men have either refused my no or refused to give me the option of one. What should have been an amazing night was marred by unwanted sexual attention, roaming hands, intense stares and looming presences.

But that is the reality of womanhood. We are confronted with the possibility of violence at every moment, whether throughout the course of a career or on a simple stroll down the street. We are expected to look ladylike and act meek to deter unwanted sexual attention. We are forced to navigate the fine line between “innocent” acts and acts of aggression, forced to assess what level of danger is acceptable. It is a tiring job that is often purported to be our duty.

With adulthood comes a new set of challenges for women, but with increased agency we can learn to navigate the world in new ways. We could always choose to follow the rulebook, be ladylike and dress with the question “What was she wearing?” in mind in order to be found innocent of incitement. But why would we? That rulebook has never protected us, and it never will. Instead, we can fight the expected violence with more vigor and with greater effectiveness. We can band together with other women and safe men to create spaces where we can escape expected victimhood. We can protect each other using the same steadfast inflexibility used by our attackers.

I am saying goodbye to 21 years of harassment, to instead welcome a lifetime of solidarity in womanhood and the protection of women.

Suzy Iyosayi Aghedo is a junior majoring in psychology and minoring in biology.

January 20, 2020

Reporters

Suzy Aghedo Aghedo


You may also like

Naomi Scott discusses role as Jasmine in Disney’s ‘Aladdin’
Women’s History Month highlight: Congresswoman Donna Shalala
Nineteen empowering, badass songs to end Women’s History Month
Around the Web
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Researcher studies the coastal dynamics of uninhabited islands

Some of the last uninhabited islands on the planet are serving as a natural laboratory for a Univers ...

Honoring a lifetime of wellness

The Patti and Allan Herbert Wellness Center’s 18,000-square-foot fitness room named in honor of Norm ...

Time-limited theater teaches students teamwork

University of Miami theatre arts students and faculty members come together for a whirlwind day to c ...

Rosenstiel School partners with the MSC Foundation to help save coral reefs

The #SuperCoralPlay campaign combines education and outreach with research and restoration efforts t ...

‘Born scientist’ focuses on the weather and climate

Rosenstiel School researcher Emily Becker is part of a dream team of scientists that will present it ...

Chambers Runs NCAA-Leading 60m Time at Vandy

Senior Raheem Chambers boasted an NCAA-leading 60m time in the final on Saturday at the Vanderbilt I ...

M. Tennis Caps the Weekend with Three Straight Sweeps

Miami tops Georgia Southern, 5-0, Sunday night. ...

Miami Sweeps Liberty in First Match of Doubleheader

Similar to Friday, the Hurricanes jumped out to the early lead through doubles action and never look ...

MBB Travels to Third-Ranked Duke

The Miami men's basketball team will play its fourth top-15 opponent in a six-game, 18-day span ...

Canes Face Setback at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Miami women's basketball team (10-8, 2-5 ACC) fell to Notre Dame (7-12, ...

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching