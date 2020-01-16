Beaux Arts Festival of Art returns for 69th year

This coming weekend, our campus–usually riddled with orange and green and students socializing in every corner–will transform into a breeding ground for creativity and culture as the Beaux Arts Festival of Art returns for its 69th year.

Originally called the “Clothesline Sale,” the festival has given a platform to young artists (from Miami and beyond) since its creation in 1952. Now a juried show recognized as one of the leading art shows in the world, the festival hosts over 200 artists working with 10 different mediums, including ceramics, photography and wood.

The 50 founding members of Beaux Arts created it with the intention to support the Lowe Art Museum, then called the Joe and Emily Art Gallery. That mission still holds true today, with the organization reportedly raising more than $6 million and adding exhibits such as the Student Artist Showcase to the festival.

Started in 2002, the showcase allows middle school and high school students from both public and private schools can enter their art in a juried contest. Winners receive cash prizes, and their works are displayed at the Lowe during the festival.

In addition to the Student Artist Showcase, this year’s installation– held on Saturday, Jan. 18 and Sunday, Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.– will feature artists and photographers like James Klinger, Manny Gonzalez, Chester Allen and more. Admission is free and food will be sold on site.

IF YOU GO:

WHAT: Beaux Arts Festival of Art

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 18–Sunday, Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: University of Miami, Stanford Drive and the Foote Green

PRICE: Free