Gallery: Men’s tennis host Miami Spring Invite

The Hurricanes men’s tennis team hosted the Miami Spring Invite this past weekend at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center in Coral Gables. Miami went 11-13 in singles play and 6-6 in doubles play throughout the weekend.
Here are the best shots from the Miami Spring Invite:
Junior Adria Soriano Barrera fell to Texas's Christian Sigsgaard 6-2, 4-6, 4-6. Photo credit: Josh Halper
Senior Stephen Madonia came up short in both of his matches Sunday losing 6-2, 6-2 in singles play and 7-6 (10-8) in doubles play. Photo credit: Josh Halper
Junior Will Grattan-Smith won two of his three singles matches over the weekend falling only on the first day of the Miami Spring Invite. Grattan-Smith and Junior Pablo Aycart Joya fell to Wisconsin's Martim Viela and Chase Colton 6-4. Photo credit: Josh Halper
Junior Bojan Jankulovski serves to Texas's Jacob Bullard in his 6-2, 7-2 win Sunday afternoon. Jankulovski won both of his matches Sunday, including a doubles match with Dane Dunlap against Robin Parts and Habriel Huber of Wisconsin. Photo credit: Josh Halper
Francisco Bastias defeated Elliot Spizzirri of Texas 7-6 (7-4), (6-4). Photo credit: Josh Halper
The Hurricanes faced defending national champions and No. 2 ranked Texas, No. 19 Georgia and Wisconsin. Photo credit: Josh Halper
Bastias, a sophomore, came back from down 5-2 in the first set to force a tiebreaker. Photo credit: Josh Halper
The Hurricanes resume play against College of Charleston on Jan. 17 at 12 p.m. at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center in Coral Gables. Photo credit: Josh Halper