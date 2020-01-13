Sports, Tennis

Gallery: Men’s tennis host Miami Spring Invite

The Hurricanes men’s tennis team hosted the Miami Spring Invite this past weekend at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center in Coral Gables. Miami went 11-13 in singles play and 6-6 in doubles play throughout the weekend.

Here are the best shots from the Miami Spring Invite:

Tennis Jan 12 20.jpg

Junior Adria Soriano Barrera fell to Texas's Christian Sigsgaard 6-2, 4-6, 4-6. Photo credit: Josh Halper

Tennis Jan 12 7.jpg

Senior Stephen Madonia came up short in both of his matches Sunday losing 6-2, 6-2 in singles play and 7-6 (10-8) in doubles play. Photo credit: Josh Halper

Tennis Jan 12 10.jpg

Junior Will Grattan-Smith won two of his three singles matches over the weekend falling only on the first day of the Miami Spring Invite. Grattan-Smith and Junior Pablo Aycart Joya fell to Wisconsin's Martim Viela and Chase Colton 6-4. Photo credit: Josh Halper

Tennis Jan 12.jpg

Junior Bojan Jankulovski serves to Texas's Jacob Bullard in his 6-2, 7-2 win Sunday afternoon. Jankulovski won both of his matches Sunday, including a doubles match with Dane Dunlap against Robin Parts and Habriel Huber of Wisconsin. Photo credit: Josh Halper

Tennis Jan 12 2.jpg

Francisco Bastias defeated Elliot Spizzirri of Texas 7-6 (7-4), (6-4). Photo credit: Josh Halper

Tennis Jan 12 5.jpg

The Hurricanes faced defending national champions and No. 2 ranked Texas, No. 19 Georgia and Wisconsin. Photo credit: Josh Halper

Tennis Jan 12 21.jpg

Bastias, a sophomore, came back from down 5-2 in the first set to force a tiebreaker. Photo credit: Josh Halper

Tennis Jan 12 11.jpg

Grattan-Smith and Junior Pablo Aycart Joya fell to Wisconsin's Martim Viela and Chase Colton 6-4. Photo credit: Josh Halper

Tennis Jan 12 8.jpg

The Hurricanes resume play against College of Charleston on Jan. 17 at 12 p.m. at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center in Coral Gables. Photo credit: Josh Halper

January 13, 2020

Reporters

Josh Halper


