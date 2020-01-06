Basketball, Sports

Gallery: The best shots from Miami’s 95-62 loss to Duke

MBBvsDuke-3728.jpg

Head coach Jim Larrañaga (center) looks on as his team suffered a 33-point loss to Duke Saturday night. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

MBBvsDuke-3036.jpg

Sam Waardenburg finished with 11 points and six rebounds. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

MBBvsDuke-3065.jpg

Kameron McGusty led Miami with 12 points. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

MBBvsDuke-3567.jpg

DJ Vasiljevic was held to nine points and shot 3-9 from field goal range. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

MBBvsDuke-3802.jpg

Rodney Miller shot 50 percent from field goal range. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

MBBvsDuke-3423.jpg

As a team, Miami shot 39.7 percent from field goal range and 16.7 percent from the 3-point line. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

MBBvsDuke-3602.jpg

Harlond Beverly, who has been dealing with an injury, played 19 minutes and scored six points. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

MBBvsDuke-3131.jpg

Vernon Carey (1) led Duke scorers with 24 points. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

January 6, 2020

Reporters

Jared Lennon


You may also like

Shorthanded No. 23 Hurricanes fall to No. 8 rival Florida State
Duke overwhelms Miami, Canes fall 95-62 at home
Miami men’s basketball welcomes No. 2 Duke for first game of 2020
Around the Web
  • UM News
  • Error
January guide to arts at the U

Review this comprehensive preview of arts-related events happening on campus this month. ...

U-LINK Hyper-Localism project receives support from AT&T

The multidisciplinary project explores how coastal communities respond and adapt to rising sea level ...

Beloved Broadway composer Jerry Herman remembered

The University of Miami alumnus is remembered for his brilliant work in theater, and his commitment, ...

Breaking out of the ‘academic bubble’

Twenty-four University of Miami faculty will participate in a year-long fellowship aimed at increasi ...

2019: The year in review

A look back at the biggest stories at the U over the past year. ...

RSS Error: A feed could not be found at http://www.hurricanesports.com/rss.aspx. A feed with an invalid mime type may fall victim to this error, or SimplePie was unable to auto-discover it.. Use force_feed() if you are certain this URL is a real feed.

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching