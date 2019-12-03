Take care of yourself this finals season

Dear Canes,

As we approach the end of the semester with finals slowly inching towards us, you can feel a change in the air on campus. The library is more packed than usual, people begin to survive on less sleep, and stress takes over. Everyone is bombarded with papers, projects and exams, often becoming overwhelmed with the pressure associated with finals season. Although this time of year is important to your academic career, I wanted to take a moment to remind everyone to take care of themselves and those around them.

Finals is also a time of year when people often get sick or are so overcome with stress that their mental health suffers. We attend the University of Miami for education, and it’s important to prioritize academics, however, not at the expense of you and your health. That test or final project may seem like a real-life tiger coming for you and cause your fight or flight to ignite, but in reality, it’s just a paper tiger that can’t actually hurt you. As we commence the finals period, think it’s important to remember to put yourself first and to utilize the resources we have on campus to aid you in this final stretch to the end of the semester. Don’t hesitate to ask for help and please remember to take care of yourself and your body.

Below is a link to all the resources you might find beneficial during finals including counseling center hours, study breaks, additional study spaces, safety resources and academic aids. If there is anything Student Government can do to better represent your needs please don’t hesitate to reach out to me at sgpresident@miami.edu.

Good luck with finals and enjoy your winter break. I look forward to seeing you all back on campus in January.

Finals resources for Fall 2019: https://sg.miami.edu/finals/.

Kindly,

Emily Gossett

Student Government President