Campus Life, Health, News

Student Health Service warns against sacrificing sleep for studying

With first semester coming to an end and finals quickly approaching, seats at the University of Miami’s Richter library are a hot commodity. As of Monday, Dec. 2, Richter’s doors are open for 24 hours until the end of finals.

While students are trading sleep for studying as the most hectic week of the semester approaches, the Student Health Service noted that a lack of sleep can be detrimental to students’ academic performance.

“Getting enough sleep is necessary for academic success,” the Student Health Service said. “Students who pull all-nighters are more likely to have a lower GPA. Also, students who stay up late on school nights and make up for it by sleeping late on weekends are more likely to perform poorly in the classroom.”

According to UM’s Student Health Service website, college students are among the most sleep-deprived people in the country. Experts advise students to aim for 7-9 hours of sleep a night.

“Lack of sleep can have a variety of negative impacts on a person’s health, including weakened immunity, negative mood and trouble with thinking and concentrating,” the Student Health Service said.

Students note the average amount of sleep lost during the demanding week.

“I lose probably about three hours of sleep during finals since there’s so many exams all in a matter of a few days,” said sophomore psychology major Ashley Caserta.

Junior Katherine Poppiti said she’s learned to manage a consistent sleep schedule since she has gone through finals season so many times.

“I know my limits with studying and don’t see the value in staying up super late to cram,” said Poppiti, a political science and ecosystem science and policy major. “The only time I feel like I lose sleep is if I have a paper or project that I procrastinated on and need to work on late the night before.”

The Student Health Service advises students to maintain a healthy sleep schedule, exercise daily and wind down before going to bed. The Student Health Center will be open regular business hours during finals week, which is Dec. 5-11.

December 3, 2019

Reporters

Jacqueline Bajric


Around the Web
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
’Canes share how they prepare for finals

We asked University of Miami students on the Coral Gables campus for some end-of-semester insights t ...

A climate mission in Madrid

Follow students in the University of Miami School of Law and their law professor, Jessica Owley, as ...

US metal tariffs a steely threat for Brazil and Argentina

New U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum could negatively impact the sagging economies of Brazil and A ...

A climate mission in Madrid

Follow students in the University of Miami School of Law and their law professor, Jessica Owley, as ...

University of Miami Police Department celebrates golden anniversary

The 31-member force will hold a gala to recognize its five decades of protecting the University comm ...

Five Hurricanes Earn All-ACC Recognition

Five University of Miami football student-athletes were among those players to earn all-conference r ...

MBB Downs Illinois, 81-79, in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Behind a scintillating first-half shooting performance, the Miami men's basketball team picked ...

Miami, South Carolina Agree to Home-and-Home Series

The University of Miami football program announced Tuesday that the Hurricanes have agreed to a two- ...

Canes Host Indiana for Top-25 Showdown

The No. 19 Miami Hurricanes are set to host the No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers for the Big Ten/ACC Challeng ...

Lukianova and Vach Earn VB All-ACC Honors

For the third straight season, the University of Miami volleyball team earned two All-ACC honors, as ...

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching