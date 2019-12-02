Sports, Volleyball

Hurricanes volleyball hoping to end season on a positive note

In a season filled with adversity, accomplishments and some surprises, the 2019 Hurricanes volleyball team has a lot it can learn from this season.

Miami finished its season at 10-16 (6-9 in ACC). The Canes will miss the postseason for the second consecutive season, but that didn’t stop them from using their last few games to build momentum for next season.

“We are working on talking about new things, different things so individually we are growing, as a team we are growing,” said head coach Jose “Keno” Gandara. “Just learning stuff you have to do during the season in the ACC. A lot of teams were more mature than us this year and that’s been tough.”

UMvsNC-9233.jpg

The team gets into a huddle during Friday's match versus NC State. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

Miami lost outside hitter Chloe Brown in the offseason last year when she announced that she would be transferring to Oregon State. Brown was expected to be one of Miami best players this season. Miami also lost multiple returning players to season-ending injuries, including Cameron Dobbs and Bridget Wallenberger. Gandara said it’s been tough to lose them but likes how they are contributing in other ways.

“It’s always tough to see them going through that, but they have been unbelievable. They are working really hard on their task, which is recovery. They are ahead of schedule,” Gandara said. “They’ve been a big part by how much they support and how much they are learning from the sidelines. They just been a great addition by subtraction. We lost them as players, but they have been a really good support group for the freshman.”

UMvsNC-9596.jpg

Savannah Vach recorded a season high 58 assists against UCF in late September. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

These injuries have forced Miami to rely on a slew of freshmen this season. The freshmen have shown tremendous growth as the season has progressed, most notably leading Miami to a victory over Syracuse. However, the lack of experience has hurt the team overall.

“They are young players that are learning fast and they have to learn in the heat of the battle,” Gandara said. “I think the jump from high school to college is a big jump and they have done a pretty good job managing it.”

Freshman outside hitter Kennedy Prince has played well for Miami in her first season with the team. She has a total of 265 kills this season, including a career high 18 kills against Auburn earlier this season. Prince believes that she and her fellow freshman teammates have learned a lot from this season that will help them for next season.

“We are a pretty young team, so I feel like we are going to grow a lot,” Prince said. “I think we can be better next year because of the experience we got this year.”

UMvsNC-9596.jpg

Savannah Vach recorded a season high 58 assists against UCF in late September. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

The season did bring some accomplishment for Miami. Gandara moved into second place on Miami’s all-time wins list after a win over Wake Forest earlier in the season and freshman setter Savannah Vach was named ACC freshman of the week late in September. Prince finished the season ranked second place for most kills by a freshman in Miami history.

Miami hopes the experience it gains from this season, plus getting some key players back from injuries, will help the Canes return to the postseason next year.

December 2, 2019

Reporters

Kayson Davis


You may also like

Bicyclists complain about lack of infrastructure at UM
Camp Kesem ‘Giving Tuesday’ to raise funds for children of cancer patients
We need more reading days
Around the Web
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
US metal tariffs a steely threat for Brazil and Argentina

New U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum could negatively impact the sagging economies of Brazil and A ...

A climate mission in Madrid

Follow students in the University of Miami School of Law and their law professor, Jessica Owley, as ...

University of Miami Police Department celebrates golden anniversary

The 31-member force will hold a gala to recognize its five decades of protecting the University comm ...

UN climate report paints a bleak picture of a planet in peril

University of Miami experts examine the latest Emissions Gap Report, detailing some of the solutions ...

December guide to arts at the U

Interested in the arts? Check out this comprehensive preview of arts-related events happening on cam ...

MBB Downs Illinois, 81-79, in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Behind a scintillating first-half shooting performance, the Miami men's basketball team picked ...

Lukianova and Vach Earn VB All-ACC Honors

For the third straight season, the University of Miami volleyball team earned two All-ACC honors, as ...

MBB Visits Illinois for Big Ten/ACC Challenge

The Miami men's basketball team will play its second true road game of the season Monday night ...

Canes Fly By Redhawks, 80-62

The Hurricanes recorded their third double-digit win of the season with an 80-62 victory over Miami- ...

Ten Takeaways from Miami's Loss at Duke

The Canes came up short in their regular-season finale at Duke on Saturday. Now it's time to tu ...

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching