UM vs FIU Live Blog

Miami (6-4, 4-3) looks to get its fourth straight win against FIU (5-5, 3-4) at Marlins Park this evening.

Follow along with our live scoring summary below:

Fourth quarter (00:31): Miami 24, FIU 30: Dee Wiggins scores on a three-yard touchdown pass from Jarren Williams.

Fourth quarter (2:17): Miami 17, FIU 30: Anthony Jones scores on a 37-yard touchdown run.

Fourth quarter (3:10): Miami 17, FIU 23: Mark Pope scores on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Jarren Williams.

Fourth quarter (8:07): Miami 10, FIU 23: Cam’ron Harris scores on a 14-yard rush.

Fourth quarter (11:04): Miami 3, FIU 23: Tony Gaiter scores on a 13-yard touchdown pass from James Morgan.

Third quarter (1:52): Miami 3, FIU 16: Camden Price makes a 22-yard field goal.

Third quarter (9:02): Miami 0, FIU 16: Jose Borregales makes a 53-yard field goal.

Second quarter (00:02): Miami 0, FIU 13: Jose Borregales makes a 50-yard field goal.

First quarter (3:59): Miami 0, FIU 10: Shemar Thornton scores on a 29-yard touchdown pass from James Morgan.

First quarter (10:08): Miami 0, FIU 3: Jose Borregales makes a 29-yard field goal.