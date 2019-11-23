Miami set to face FIU at Marlins Park

After a record-setting win against Louisville two weeks ago, Miami (6-4) had a week off to prepare to face former University of Miami coach Butch Davis and the FIU Panthers (5-5) at Marlins Park, the site of the former Orange Bowl.

With only two games left in the season, Miami is looking to end on a five game win streak and bolster their chances at making a top-tier bowl.

“Obviously, emotions are going to be running high and we expect their best effort,” head coach Manny Diaz said on Florida International University.

Miami quarterback Jarren Williams, who threw a record six touchdowns against Louisville, will also look to build off his strong performance.

“Just score every drive, that’s the mindset that we have,” Williams said. “Our job is to put up points, so that’s the goal.”

FIU also had a bye week last week, but the Panthers have lost two of their last three games, including a 37-7 loss to Florida Atlantic University. FIU still needs one more win to become bowl eligible and is set to face Marshall in its last regular season game next week.

FIU is led by quarterback James Morgan, who is averaging 187.7 passing yards per game this season, with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Miami should have no problem scoring against the Panthers defense, which has allowed an average of 26.6 points per game and includes giving up an average of 206.2 rushing yards per game.

Expect Miami running back DeeJay Dallas, who scored two touchdowns against Louisville, to dominate the run game for Miami.

The two teams have faced off three times in history and the Hurricanes have won all three matchups, most recently defeating the Panthers 31-17 last September.

This matchup holds more importance than just a game, as Miami will return to the site of the former Orange Bowl, a place that holds a special significance in the heart of most Miami players, coaches and fans alike.

“I don’t know if anybody can feel stronger about it than I do,” Diaz said. “It’s pretty exciting to see the Canes go back to the heart of Miami. It will be a great occasion for our entire football team, our fan base. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The Miami Hurricanes will take on the FIU Panthers at 7 p.m. Nov. 23 at Marlins Park in Miami. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

Featured image by Josh Halper