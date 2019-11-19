Campus Life, Community, News

UM Yoga Day raises awareness surrounding mental wellness

The Patti and Allan Herbert Wellness Center hosted over 400 people for University of Miami Yoga Day on Saturday, Nov. 16. The free all-day festival united the community through yoga classes, guided meditations, scavenger hunts and panel discussions to highlight the importance of mental wellness practices.

“We wanted to get everyone together and put them in a place where they can acquire skills and learn about yoga, so when they graduate it might change their life in a very real and tangible way,” said Eden Goldman, director of College Yoga Day and founder of Meditating Mascots, a company that sells plush dolls of college mascots sitting in meditation poses.

Goldman founded the nonprofit College Yoga Day in response to the tragic Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018.

“That was my high school,” Golden said. “I was in the class of 1998. About a month after the shooting, I was thinking ‘what can we do to help the students that are going through these challenging times’? Meditating Mascots is a way to identify that you’re a part of something bigger than just you. You’re part of this huge community.

The first College Yoga Day was a closed university event at the University of Southern California. At the University of Miami, Goldman thought it was important to make the event public.

“Right now suicide rates are increasing and those kinds of things don’t need to happen,” said Goldman. “That’s why we wanted to open the event up to the public, to bring the community together to show people that they are not alone and give them tools that can literally change their lives.”

After looking for more ways to get involved with Miami’s yoga community, Lexi Raduenz, a 22-year-old student from Miami Dade College, said she was excited when she heard that the event was open to the public.

“I really just want to meet new people and connect with like-minded individuals,” Raduenz said.”I don’t want to go to these things alone.”

The event also included local retailers, such as Good Vibes and Kathenna Body Art, which sell jewelry, stones and Tibetan bowls that are said to help with mindfulness practices.

Good Vibes and Kathenna Body Art, local retailers that sell jewelry, stones and Tibetan bowls to help with mindfulness practices, also attended the event.

“I don’t believe these objects necessarily have special powers,” said Eric Hernandez from Good Vibes. “We attach meaning to the objects and then it brings awareness to that area in our lives.”

Yoga Day ended with an acoustic Johan Danno concert at the outdoor main stage where festival-goers were encouraged to bring food and blankets to create a welcoming space for people to connect.

“What we want to do is just show up for people in a way that lets them know that they’re cared for and that people around them support them and their needs,” Goldman said.

In addition to UM, College Yoga Day will visit USC and the University of California Los Angeles this year. Next year, the nonprofit hopes to expand and reach 10 to 15 campuses around the nation.

November 19, 2019

Reporters

Gabrielle Lord


You may also like

Can it happen here too? Cheating the system at UM
PhilADthropy celebrates 10 years of giving back
Students reflect on Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting one year later
Around the Web
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
The water woes of Venice

The northeastern Italian city, built in a lagoon and growing increasingly more susceptible to sea le ...

On the front lines of the climate emergency

Climate scientist Katharine Mach is researching ways to adapt to our changing climate, including how ...

‘Expanding the boundaries of chemistry’

Thomas J. Meade, the founder of four biotech companies, launches the Frost Institute of Chemistry an ...

Building bridges through Opera

Frost School of Music’s Opera Program set to debut production of “L'enfant et les sortileges.” ...

Finding life’s passion through Leadership UMiami

During the second workshop, the Butler Center for Service and Leadership created a brave space for s ...

Jordan Named Mackey Award Semifinalist

University of Miami sophomore Brevin Jordan was selected as one of eight semifinalists for the 2019 ...

Mike's Big Moment

Mike Harley arrived in Coral Gables as a high school All-American expected to make an immediate impa ...

Miami Tops IUPUI To Close Out Homestand

The University of Miami women's basketball team secured its third win of the season on Sunday, ...

MBB Storms Past Quinnipiac, 80-52

Behind a dominant second-half showing that featured 11-of-15 shooting from deep, the Miami men' ...

Novice Boat Shines in Final Fall Race

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The University of Miami rowing team closed out its fall slate on Sunday at the ...

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching