Cover, Crime and Safety, News

Chair of UM’s international studies department charged with money laundering

Bruce Bagley, a professor at the University of Miami and resident corruption and organized crime expert, was charged with laundering about $2.5 million of Venezuelan money into his own personal American bank accounts and pocketing 10 percent, according to the U.S. State Attorney’s Office.

professor.jpg

Bruce Bagley, a UM professor, was recently charged with laundering $2.5 million of Venezuelan money. Photo source: University of Miami

The 73-year-old chair of the department of international relations at UM was scheduled to teach classes for the remainder of this semester and all of next semester.

Though Bagley has worked on well over twenty different publications, he is best known for his work editing and contributing to the book “Drug Trafficking, Organized Crime, and Violence in the Americas Today.”

Due to his expertise in the field, Bagley has become a coveted source by journalists reporting on drug trafficking and organized crime. In fact, he has been quoted and cited by a number of different authors and publications, including the New York Times and the Washington Post

The professor allegedly “participated in a conspiracy to launder the proceeds of a Venezuelan bribery and corruption scheme into the United States,” according to the Department of Justice. If found guilty, he could serve up to 20 years in prison.

“Today’s charges of money laundering and conspiracy should serve as an object lesson for Bruce Bagley, who now faces a potential tenure in federal prison,” said United States Attorney Geoffrey Berman.

Though Bagley’s illicit bank accounts were opened in Florida, the international relations professor will be tried in New York. The money he allegedly laundered from Venezuela was stolen from Venezuelan citizens, Berman said.

Despite the high stakes, Bagley told CBS that he is “feeling just fine.”

“Not guilty, that’s how I’m feeling,” he said. “They’ve got it all wrong.”

“When I heard that, it was just such a shock because it literally went against every single thing he talked about in class,” said Isabella Aires, a senior majoring in French. Aires had previously taken a course with Bagley and was signed up to take his “Drug Trafficking in the America’s” class next spring.

“He seemed like a good person in the sense that he always talked about how he was going to South America and Latin America in a positive way,” she said.

In response to the incident the university released a statement: “The University of Miami was made aware Monday afternoon of the indictment filed against professor Bruce Bagley. In light of this development, professor Bagley is on administrative leave. As this is a personal matter in an ongoing investigation, the university has no further comment at this time.”

November 19, 2019

Reporters

Amir Mahmoud


Around the Web
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
The water woes of Venice

The northeastern Italian city, built in a lagoon and growing increasingly more susceptible to sea le ...

On the front lines of the climate emergency

Climate scientist Katharine Mach is researching ways to adapt to our changing climate, including how ...

‘Expanding the boundaries of chemistry’

Thomas J. Meade, the founder of four biotech companies, launches the Frost Institute of Chemistry an ...

Building bridges through Opera

Frost School of Music’s Opera Program set to debut production of “L'enfant et les sortileges.” ...

Finding life’s passion through Leadership UMiami

During the second workshop, the Butler Center for Service and Leadership created a brave space for s ...

Quarterman Leaving a Legacy

Shaquille Quarterman arrived at Miami hoping to make a difference. He's done that and more. Now ...

Jordan Named Mackey Award Semifinalist

University of Miami sophomore Brevin Jordan was selected as one of eight semifinalists for the 2019 ...

Deem Announces 2020 Schedule

Director of Track and Field/Cross Country Amy Deem announced Miami's 2020 schedule on Tuesday a ...

MBB Heads to Charleston Classic, Opens with Missouri State

The only school to win the tournament twice, Miami men's basketball team is set to compete in t ...

Mike's Big Moment

Mike Harley arrived in Coral Gables as a high school All-American expected to make an immediate impa ...

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching