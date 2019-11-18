Administration, Community, News

Vice President for Student Affairs Pat Whitely wins ‘Woman of Distinction and Caring’ award

Plaza Health Network held its 10th annual luncheon to honor “South Florida Women of Distinction and Caring” on Friday, Nov. 15.

Plaza Health Network is a non-profit network of seven rehabilitation, nursing and long-term care centers in Miami-Dade County. It helps elderly patients with short term and long-term rehabilitation after an injury, surgery, or a serious illness.

The network honors six to eight women in South Florida a year. Dr. Patricia Whitely, vice president for student affairs at the University of Miami was honored for her contributions to UM and the South Florida community.

“It was a beautiful honor, I’m very humbled and honored and will continue to do the work at UM with the students and within the South Florida community,” said Whitely.

Whitely and former UM President Donna Shalala helped build, design, and program the Shalala Student Center.

“It was great, we started the process in 2003 and it finally opened in 2013,” said Whitely.

Whitley, who is in her 38th year at UM, has served as vice president for student affairs for the past 23 years.

This was Whitely’s first time attending the luncheon. Margaret Pericak-Vance, director of the John P. Hussman Institute for Human Genomics at UM and the Dr. John T. Macdonald Foundation Professor of Human Genetics, was also honored.

November 18, 2019

Reporters

Brittany Burnette


Around the Web
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Building bridges through Opera

Frost School of Music’s Opera Program set to debut production of “L'enfant et les sortileges.” ...

Finding life’s passion through Leadership UMiami

During the second workshop, the Butler Center for Service and Leadership created a brave space for s ...

Targeting sexual harrassment on campus

The University of Miami has joined forces with a national collaborative to help raise awareness and ...

Witnessing Bolivia’s power vacuum

Political scientist Calla Hummel, who was in Bolivia during its flawed election, shares her insights ...

The road to the Latin Grammy Awards

University of Miami Frost School of Music alumni are recognized on Latin music’s biggest night—the 2 ...

Miami Tops IUPUI To Close Out Homestand

The University of Miami women's basketball team secured its third win of the season on Sunday, ...

Mike's Big Moment

Mike Harley arrived in Coral Gables as a high school All-American expected to make an immediate impa ...

Novice Boat Shines in Final Fall Race

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The University of Miami rowing team closed out its fall slate on Sunday at the ...

MBB Storms Past Quinnipiac, 80-52

Behind a dominant second-half showing that featured 11-of-15 shooting from deep, the Miami men' ...

Sebastian the Canvas

It started as a large, plain white wall. It's become a conversation piece. ...

