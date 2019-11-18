Basketball, Profiles, Sports

Kameron McGusty has been a year in the making

Last year, Kameron McGusty was forced to sit on the bench for the entire season.

“That’s probably the hardest part right there, not being able to suit up with the people that you practice with,” McGusty said. “But it builds good character.”

McGusty played the first two seasons of his collegiate career at the University of Oklahoma.

Gusty 1.jpg

Kameron McGusty prepares to shoot during Miami's Nov. 8th home game against FAU Photo credit: Josh Halper

At Oklahoma, McGusty played all 31 games and averaged 10.9 points as a freshman, but the following year his minutes reduced his as Trae Young emerged as the team’s superstar. McGusty still averaged eight points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 42.3 percent from the field in 32 appearances as a sophomore.

The guard announced his intent to transfer to Miami at the end of his sophomore season and in accordance with NCAA transfer rules, McGusty had to sit out last season.

The 6’5, 192-pound player used that time to make improvements to his game, which included spending a lot of time in the weight room.

“One of the things he wanted to get stronger, to really be in the weight room and work on his body,” said head coach Jim Larrañaga.

vsQuin 1.jpg

Kameron McGusty prepares to shoot during Miami's Nov. 16 home game against Quinnipiac. Photo credit: Josh Halper

He also spent a lot of time on the practice court, attempting to perfect his 3-point shot. Associate head coach Chris Caputo worked with McGusty every day.

The hard work is paying off for the junior. This season, he is averaging 14.8 points through the first four games played.

“My conditioning is a little better, I feel like I’m a little stronger on the court, my decision making is better,” McGusty said. “I just think overall I’m a lot better player.”

A 17-point, 10 rebound double-double helped Miami defeat the University of Central Florida in its first road game of the season last week.

Last Saturday, McGusty scored 22 points in the team’s win over Quinnipiac University, which tied a career-high in points, which he set during his freshman season at Oklahoma.

Gusty.jpg

Kameron McGusty drives the ball down the court during Miami's Nov. 5th home game against Louisville. Photo credit: Josh Halper

One of McGusty’s biggest strengths on the court is his versatility. He has displayed his ability to play point guard, shooting guard, small forward and power forward.

“That’s unusual for a perimeter player,” Larrañaga said.

“He’s that type of player where I think he can defend three or four positions and also play without the ball,” Caputo said. “He’s shown the ability, similar to Bruce Brown, where he can see some things and make some reads at 6’5 that some of the smaller guys can’t make.”

McGusty’s improved play has been supplemented by the strong bond he formed with his teammates during his time off.

“Last year was a real good year for me to jell with my teammates,” McGusty said. “I just have so much fun going out there and competing with my teammates.”

Miami will no doubt continue to rely on McGusty as a big-time scorer and defender, as the team looks to avenge last year’s losing season and return to the NCAA tournament.

November 18, 2019

Reporters

Isabella Didio


You may also like

McGusty’s 17 points lead Miami to first road win
Hurricanes open season with 13-point loss to Louisville
UM’s most memorable sports events and how we covered them
Around the Web
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
The water woes of Venice

The northeastern Italian city, built in a lagoon and growing increasingly more susceptible to sea le ...

On the front lines of the climate emergency

Climate scientist Katharine Mach is researching ways to adapt to our changing climate, including how ...

‘Expanding the boundaries of chemistry’

Thomas J. Meade, the founder of four biotech companies, launches the Frost Institute of Chemistry an ...

Building bridges through Opera

Frost School of Music’s Opera Program set to debut production of “L'enfant et les sortileges.” ...

Finding life’s passion through Leadership UMiami

During the second workshop, the Butler Center for Service and Leadership created a brave space for s ...

Mike's Big Moment

Mike Harley arrived in Coral Gables as a high school All-American expected to make an immediate impa ...

Miami Tops IUPUI To Close Out Homestand

The University of Miami women's basketball team secured its third win of the season on Sunday, ...

Jordan Named Mackey Award Semifinalist

University of Miami sophomore Brevin Jordan was selected as one of eight semifinalists for the 2019 ...

MBB Storms Past Quinnipiac, 80-52

Behind a dominant second-half showing that featured 11-of-15 shooting from deep, the Miami men' ...

Novice Boat Shines in Final Fall Race

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The University of Miami rowing team closed out its fall slate on Sunday at the ...

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching