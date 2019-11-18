Cover, Football, Sports

Brevin Jordan named semi-finalist for John Mackey Award

Tight end Brevin Jordan has been named one of eight semi-finalists for the 2019 John Mackey Award.

The John Mackey Award recognizes college football’s most outstanding tight end each season. Kellen Winslow II, the troubled former Miami tight end who won the award in 2003, is the only Hurricane to ever win.

fbVT.jpg

Brevin Jordan's best game this season was against Virginia Tech, where he a career-high 136 yards on seven receptions and one touchdown. Photo credit: Josh Halper

Alongside Jordan is Harrison Bryant of Florida Atlantic University, Hunter Bryant of University of Washington, Brycen Hopkins of Purdue University, Charlie Kolar of Iowa State University, Albert Okwuegbunam of University of Missouri, Colby Parkinson of Stanford University and Giovanni Ricci of Western Michigan University.

Jordan and Kolar are the only sophomores who are semi-finalists for the award.

“Certainly well deserved,” head coach Manny Diaz said at a press conference Monday.

As a freshman last year, Jordan made 11 starts and caught 32 passes for 287 yards. This season, Jordan has been one of Miami’s top receiving targets. The sophomore has caught 35 passes for 495 yards and two touchdowns this year.

Jordan missed Miami’s game against Louisville with a foot injury, but Diaz is “optimistic” the tight end will be available for this week’s game against FIU.

Jordan is yet another emerging star of “Tight End U,” the title UM was given by ESPN for producing the most talented tight ends, which include former players like Jeremy Shockey, Bubba Franks, Greg Olsen, Jimmy Graham and David Njoku.

Last year’s winner, Iowa’s T.J. Hockenson, was drafted eighth overall by the Detriot Lions.

The 2019 John Mackey award recipient will be announced Dec. 11 and presented to the winner Dec. 12 at the Home Depot College Football Red Carpet Show on ESPNU.

November 18, 2019

Reporters

Anthony Kean


You may also like

Williams proves he is ‘our guy’
Miami to face Louisville in last home game of season
Led by Williams, Hurricanes look to regain offensive rhythm against rival Florida State
Around the Web
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
The water woes of Venice

The northeastern Italian city, built in a lagoon and growing increasingly more susceptible to sea le ...

On the front lines of the climate emergency

Climate scientist Katharine Mach is researching ways to adapt to our changing climate, including how ...

‘Expanding the boundaries of chemistry’

Thomas J. Meade, the founder of four biotech companies, launches the Frost Institute of Chemistry an ...

Building bridges through Opera

Frost School of Music’s Opera Program set to debut production of “L'enfant et les sortileges.” ...

Finding life’s passion through Leadership UMiami

During the second workshop, the Butler Center for Service and Leadership created a brave space for s ...

Mike's Big Moment

Mike Harley arrived in Coral Gables as a high school All-American expected to make an immediate impa ...

Miami Tops IUPUI To Close Out Homestand

The University of Miami women's basketball team secured its third win of the season on Sunday, ...

Jordan Named Mackey Award Semifinalist

University of Miami sophomore Brevin Jordan was selected as one of eight semifinalists for the 2019 ...

MBB Storms Past Quinnipiac, 80-52

Behind a dominant second-half showing that featured 11-of-15 shooting from deep, the Miami men' ...

Novice Boat Shines in Final Fall Race

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The University of Miami rowing team closed out its fall slate on Sunday at the ...

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching