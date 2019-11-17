‘Frozen 2’ tour brings cold front to Miami

On Wed., Nov. 14th, the “Frozen 2” tour truck stopped by UM, setting up shop in the School of Communication courtyard.

The four trucks are making their way across the country, stopping at college campuses, IMAX theaters and other venues along the way. At each stop, they promote the movie, share behind-the-scenes details with fans and host giveaways from sponsors Kellogg’s and Juicy Juice.

Right now, it’s wrapping up it’s time in Florida, stopping by Tampa last week and heading to Orlando on the 17th.

Students, faculty and staff that came by were gifted with a special Frozen 2 reusable bag filled with Disney-themed graham crackers, juice boxes and a poster, plus the opportunity to ask questions about the film, which hits theaters Nov. 22.

According to Brand Manager Roger Dawson, the tour draws out young and old fans alike: “At one stop, we had an older lady holding up the Frozen 2 poster kissing it, saying ‘I love Elsa!'”

“It’s been a lot of fun, there are a lot of fans, and you get to see people who are really excited for the movie,” he said.