New UHealth Center to be constructed in Downtown Doral

The University of Miami Health Care System will soon unveil a new medical center in Downtown Doral, a 250-acre community dubbed “Miami’s premiere town center” for its lush scenery and interconnected commerce centers. As part of South Florida’s only university-based medical system, the health center is expected to accommodate over 200 patients daily with a dedicated staff of 75 to 100 physicians, nurses and other health care workers.

Located on the intersection of NW 87th Avenue and 53rd Street, the building’s outward appearance is expected to match its expansive interior. Modeled after the Lennar Foundation Medical Center on the Coral Gables campus, the 100,000 square foot, four-story facility is scheduled to open the summer of 2022.

These plans come hot-on-the-heels of UHealth’s announcement of the opening of another medical center in Solé Mia, a 184-acre mixed-use development in North Miami.

“Both Solé Mia and Doral will deliver the highest level of personalized, compassionate care to our patients, as we do at The Lennar Foundation Medical Center,” said Ben Riestra, UHealth’s chief ambulatory operations executive.

To this end, the center will feature some of the university’s most eminent service centers. This includes the Balmer Eye Care Institute, which was recently deemed the number one eye care center in the nation. In addition to this, as part of the UHealth’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer System, the facility will provide oncology clinics, radiation therapy and infusion therapy.

These state-of-the-art departments will be paired with a broad swath of multi-specialty clinics to address the medical needs of the surrounding residents. This includes centers for cardiology, orthopedics, neurology, endocrinology and dermatology.

With the ability to perform CTs, MRIs, digital radiographies, ultrasounds and mammograms, the integrated imaging center will function to ensure accurate diagnoses and provide preventative care.

The center will also be designed to aid in the various emergency medical procedures expected to be performed. The center’s surgeons, for example, will have four operating rooms for the sole purpose of outpatient procedures as part of the ambulatory service center.

“This state-of-the-art facility will allow UHealth to bring world-class health care to the rapidly growing Doral community and will serve as a western hub for our distinguished regional network of ambulatory services,” said Edward Abraham, the CEO of UHealth.

“The addition of the UHealth Medical Center at Downtown Doral will provide our residents and workforce with innovative, specialized medical services right in their backyard, and will give locals and visitors seeking world-class care a more centrally located facility in Miami-Dade County,” said Ana Marie Codina Barlick, CEO of the real-estate firm that manages Downtown Doral.

Cordina Partners, a real-estate firm, supported the project with this mission in mind. According to the firm, the managers’ aim is always to transform each community they work with for the better. And for Downtown Doral, it’s a goal they aspire to accomplish by the building’s completion in 2022.