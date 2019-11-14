Basketball, Sports

McGusty’s 17 points lead Miami to first road win

Despite only holding a one point lead at half, Miami (2-1, 0-1 ACC) held off the University of Central Florida 79-70 for its second consecutive win and its first road win of the season.

Miami jumped out to a 19-9 lead in the first half, but UCF was able to respond with a 20-7 run with just over a minute remaining in the first half. Kameron McGusty closed out the half with back-to-back layups to lead the Hurricanes into the break up 30-29. Although the guard shot 6-17 from field goal range and 1-7 from the 3-point line, he scored when the team needed him most. McGusty led Miami with 17 points and 10 rebounds and got his first double-double of the season.

The game remained close into the second half until just under 17 minutes when the Hurricanes were down 38-39. Freshman Harlond Beverly and senior DJ Vasiljevic started to hit shots and led the Hurricanes on a 14-2 run that lasted more than four minutes. Beverly and Vasiljevic were the difference in the second half and allowed Miami to take full control of the game.

“Winning on the road is the most difficult thing you can do and we were not able to do it a single time last season,” said head coach Jim Larrañaga. Miami finished last season 0-10 on the road.

Beverly scored 13 points in the second half and finished with 15 on the night.

“Watching the older guards in practice really helps me,” Beverly said. “In practice I do a lot of watching, and then I repeat what they do.”

Beverly’s play has caught the eye of coach Larrañaga and his minutes continue to grow. “He’s very athletic, can find open men, finish at the rim and make an occasional three,” Larrañaga said.

Vasiljevic added 13 points in the second half and finished with 16 points.

Senior Chris Lykes scored 11 points and received his first technical foul of the season.

As a team, Miami shot 5-20 from beyond the 3-point line, just 25 percent. However, Miami won the turnover battle, forcing 17 turnovers that led to 21 points.

The Hurricanes return to the Watsco Center Nov. 16 for a 2 p.m matchup against Quinnipiac.

Featured image by Josh Halper

November 14, 2019

Reporters

Anthony Kean


Around the Web
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
The road to the Latin Grammy Awards

University of Miami Frost School of Music alumni are recognized on Latin music’s biggest night—the 2 ...

A ‘super’ learning experience

A new course is providing students a primer on planning the Super Bowl, one of the biggest events of ...

Celebrating alma mater

A week full of spirit, friendly competition and ’Canes pride was on display during Homecoming and Al ...

CaneStage Theatre Company creates ‘Disney magic’

Griffin Berkenfeld, a University of Miami senior and director of CaneStage’s upcoming production of ...

Ukraine impeachment inquiry enters a new phase

With public impeachment hearings set to begin Wednesday, University of Miami experts weigh in on wha ...

Meier Announces 2020 Signing Class

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - University of Miami head women's basketball coach Katie Meier announced th ...

MBB Inks Top-100 Recruit Matt Cross

Miami head men's basketball coach Jim Larrañaga announced Wednesday the signing of consensus fo ...

Perez-Somarriba Ranked Third to End Fall, Cadar at No. 69

Two members of the Miami women's tennis team earned spots in the Oracle/ITA singles rankings to ...

Aubone and Hannestad Cap the Fall Ranked Ninth

For the first time in over a decade a pair of University of Miami men's tennis student-athletes ...

Canes Fly Past Ospreys on Elementary School Day

The No. 17/19 Miami women's basketball team downed North Florida, 78-55, in front of 4,017 fans ...

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching