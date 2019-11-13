Campus Life, News

The Butler Center’s annual holiday drive begins

The holiday season is finally here and the Butler Center for Service and Leadership is opening its doors for a “Miami Hurricanes Holiday Gift Drive.”

Students, faculty, staff and administration can donate Christmas gifts or toys to be gifted to local children or senior citizens within the community.

Students are urged to participate in what can be a chance to partake in a meaningful moment for those kids who do not get much for the holidays or the elderly who do not have family around.

In 2018, over 725 gifts were collected and donated to Home Instead Senior Care, Just Kids Center, Inc. and Hope for Miami.

This event will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 13. and last through Friday, Dec. 6.

There will be donation cart locations throughout campus at the Patti and Allan Herbert Wellness Center, Gables One Tower (Suite 100), Department of Public Science, Miller School of Medicine in the Office of Diversity and Inclusion (Rosenstiel 1130), Butler Center for Service and Leadership office (suite 204) in the Shalala Student Center and University Center Lower Lounge.

If you are part of an organization or have an office and would like to host a collection bin, you can contact the Butler Center at leadandserve@miami.edu or by phone at 305-284-4483

November 13, 2019

Reporters

Joseph Brandon Cid


