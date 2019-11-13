MVP Song Night: Frost School of Music freshman and sophomore students to showcase their talents

Music Voice Performance freshman and sophomore students will perform a variety of classical pieces guided by Department Chair and Program Director Frank Ragsdale on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Clarke Recital Hall.

“It’s something we started a couple of years ago,” Ragsdale said. “During the fall, we feature our freshman and sophomore vocal performance majors while the spring we do junior and seniors.”

About 15 students will be performing on Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. The songs are all classical songs ranging from Mozart and Beethoven to 20th-century pieces.

“We believe that you learn by getting up and doing so we try to create as many opportunities for our students to get up and sing,” Ragsdale said.

As most of the students are not from Florida, professor Ragsdale said it’s difficult for parents and friends to watch the students perform.

“We stream it too, so the parents and friends can watch them perform,” Ragsdale said. “Parents don’t get to experience much of them.”

Ragsdale said working with freshman and sophomore students has been very rewarding and he is constantly enthralled with the talent of these students.

“We have a really good group of freshman and sophomore vocal performances,” Ragsdale said.

The event is free and will be open for everyone.