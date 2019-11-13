Janitorial workers continue fight for better working conditions

This past month, University of Miami janitorial workers have been speaking out against their employer ABM. On Friday, Nov. 1, they staged a protest outside of St. Bede Episcopal Chapel on the campus. On Thursday, Nov. 14 at 12 p.m. workers are opening up the dialogue to the rest of the UM community through an organized lunch meeting.

The workers plan to talk about their excessive workload and the upcoming contract negotiations. Under the motto, “Si se puede,” or, “Yes we can,” the workers have continued to fight for better working conditions. One of their demands includes hiring more workers to lessen the workload.

The local chapter of the Service Employees International Union, which represents the workers on campus, has been handing out flyers to members on campus and leaving them inside of buildings that experience heavy community traffic.