Oboe player, beloved band member dies after falling down flight of stairs at Gusman Hall

About 20 minutes before the Greater Miami Symphonic Band was set to take the stage, the group’s oboe and English horn player tumbled down a flight of stairs in the lobby of Maurice Gusman Concert Hall at the University of Miami, hitting her head on the tile floor.

The musician, Janice Thomson, 62, was rushed in an ambulance to Jackson South Medical Center Sunday night where she was put on life support and suffered from internal bleeding. The president of GMSB confirmed Monday afternoon in a message sent to all of the members of the band that Thomson had passed away.

Grace Harrington, a French horn player in the band and a student at UM, was in the lobby of Gusman Hall getting a ticket for her mother when the incident occurred.

Right as she was standing there, Harrington heard what she described as a “bone-crunching splat.”

“We turned around and everyone was screaming and she was on the floor bleeding,” said Harrington, a junior at UM majoring in political science and religious studies. “Everyone was running to get her. They were screaming for a doctor.” Amid the chaos, Harrington quickly rushed to call UMPD.

The concert, which was scheduled for 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, premiered a piece commissioned by American composer Robert Sheldon entitled “Magic City Montage.” Thomson’s parents had come to see her perform in this special show, the first of the fall season for the band. After the tragic incident, the concert was delayed but the show eventually went on that evening.

Harrington described performing that night as “surreal.”

“It was the strangest thing because it was probably our best concert,” she said. “I think all of us were snapped. And [the incident] was the only thing we could think about so we all just focused on the music so intensely for the next two hours.”

In response to the accident, the university released a statement saying, “The University of Miami is heartbroken by the tragic incident that occurred at Gusman Hall Sunday evening. While this is an ongoing investigation and we are still trying to determine exactly what happened, we offer our deepest condolences to the family.”

The memorial service will be Sunday, Nov. 17 at Granada Presbyterian Church at 5 p.m.

In honor of Thomson, GMSB will dedicate their Dec. 10 concert in her memory. There will be an empty seat in Thomson’s place with a single rose on it.

This is a developing story. The page will be updated as more information becomes available.