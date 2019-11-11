Sports, Volleyball

Hurricanes fall to Louisville on Friday, beat Notre Dame on Sunday

After playing four consecutive games on the road, the Hurricanes (10-12) returned home Friday night to take on the University of Louisville Cardinals. It was a back and forth battle throughout, but in the end the Cardinals were able to come away with a 3-2 victory in a thrilling five-set match (25-16, 25-27, 25-21, 22-25, 17-15).

“I think the game just came down to us making too many errors, but I think we played a pretty good game,”said freshman Kennedy Prince after the loss. “I think we have a lot we can learn from this match.”

Miami found themselves down two sets to one after dropping the first and third set to the Cardinals. The Canes responded by taking four of the final five points of the fourth set and also holding Louisville to a .154 hitting percentage. The fifth set was the closest of them all, with 13 ties. After being tied at 15, Louisville ended the set scoring two straight points including a game-winning block. The match had 29 ties and 12 lead changes altogether.

Although Miami wasn’t able to come away with the win, head coach Jose “Keno” Gandara said he likes the way the team responded after not playing their best at the start of the match.

“I felt like game three we were way down and we battled back, not playing our best and it was a close game at the end, so we used that as motivation” Gandara said “We don’t have to play our best game, we just have to manage the edge and flow a little better. I thought we did that.”

Prince and redshirt junior Elizaveta Lukianova both led Miami with 14 kills. Junior Janet Kalaniuvalu recorded 13 kills of her own for the Canes. Redshirt junior Madison Dill tied her career-high with eight blocks. Freshman Savannah Vach also matched her career-high with three kills.

On Sunday, the Canes had another tough ACC match as they faced Notre Dame at home. However, Miami was victorious in the match, winning 3-2 (26-24, 23-25, 25-20, 24-26, 15-11).

Lukianova led Miami with 21 kills and Vach had 52 assists. Miami was most dominant in the third set, recording a .407 hitting percentage.

The Canes will next face NC State on Nov. 15 at the Knight Complex.

Featured image credit: Jared Lennon

November 11, 2019

Reporters

Kayson Davis


Around the Web
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Working to curb a dangerous trend

As vaping becomes more prevalent among the nation’s youth, the University of Miami is working to ste ...

The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season is unforgettable

Two Category 5 storms and an unusual number of weak and short-lived storms characterize a season tha ...

The U unites to support troops

Days ahead of Veterans Day, ’Canes across campus worked together to build care packages for deployed ...

The influence of famed astrologer Mercado

Walter Mercado, who died Nov.2, will be buried in his native Puerto Rico on Friday after two days of ...

UHealth to open medical center in Doral

The new facility will be modeled after the Lennar Foundation Medical Center at the Coral Gables camp ...

10 Takeaways from Miami's Win over Louisville

The Hurricanes gave their seniors one more memorable game at Hard Rock Stadium Saturday. What can Mi ...

Miami Bests Jackson State in Season Opener

The Miami women's basketball team tipped off the 2019-20 campaign with a win on Sunday, defeati ...

Canes VB Tops Second-Place Notre Dame

Miami volleyball took down second-place Notre Dame in five sets on Sunday, marking its 10th win of t ...

MBB Begins Road Slate at UCF

The Miami men's basketball team will play its first road game of the season Tuesday night at 9 ...

Williams Celebrates Record Performance

His six scoring tosses Saturday against Louisville set a school record. And Jarren Williams is deter ...

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching