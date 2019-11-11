Around the Web
Working to curb a dangerous trend

As vaping becomes more prevalent among the nation’s youth, the University of Miami is working to ste ...

The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season is unforgettable

Two Category 5 storms and an unusual number of weak and short-lived storms characterize a season tha ...

The U unites to support troops

Days ahead of Veterans Day, ’Canes across campus worked together to build care packages for deployed ...

The influence of famed astrologer Mercado

Walter Mercado, who died Nov.2, will be buried in his native Puerto Rico on Friday after two days of ...

UHealth to open medical center in Doral

The new facility will be modeled after the Lennar Foundation Medical Center at the Coral Gables camp ...

10 Takeaways from Miami's Win over Louisville

The Hurricanes gave their seniors one more memorable game at Hard Rock Stadium Saturday. What can Mi ...

Pinckney, Williams Pick Up ACC Weekly Honors

Senior linebacker Michael Pinckney and redshirt freshman quarterback Jarren Williams were among thos ...

Canes Up to No. 17 in AP Top 25

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami women's basketball team moved up one spot to No. 1 ...

Miami Bests Jackson State in Season Opener

The Miami women's basketball team tipped off the 2019-20 campaign with a win on Sunday, defeati ...

Canes VB Tops Second-Place Notre Dame

Miami volleyball took down second-place Notre Dame in five sets on Sunday, marking its 10th win of t ...

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

