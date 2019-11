Miami vs Louisville Live Blog

Miami (5-4, 3-3) looks to get its third straight win against Louisville (5-3, 3-2) at Hard Rock Stadium this afternoon.

Follow along with our live scoring summary below:

Fourth quarter (7:42): Miami 52, Louisville 27: Hassan Hall scores on a 58-yard touchdown run.

Third quarter (00:32): Miami 52, Louisville 21: 24-yard field goal by Camden Price.

Third quarter (6:59): Miami 49, Louisville 21: Mike Harley scores on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Jarren Williams.

Third quarter (10:20): Miami 42, Louisville 21: Micale Cunningham scores on a one-yard touchdown run.

Third quarter (11:37): Miami 42, Louisville 14: Mike Harley scores on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Jarren Williams.

Second quarter (3:27): Miami 35, Louisville 14: Will Mallory scores on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Jarren Williams.

Second quarter (11:04): Miami 28, Louisville 14: Dee Wiggins scores on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Jarren Williams.

Second quarter: (14:21): Miami 21, Louisville 14: Earn Pfiefer scores on a six-yard touchdown pass from Micale Cunningham.

First quarter (4:49): Miami 21, Louisville 7: DeeJay Dallas scores on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Jarren Williams.



First quarter (6:49): Miami 14, Louisville 7: Dee Wiggins scores on a 67-yard touchdown pass from Jarren Williams.

First quarter (7:04): Miami 7, Louisville 7: Tutu Atwell scores on a 80-yard touchdown pass from Micale Cunningham.

First quarter (9:32): Miami 7, Louisville 0: DeeJay Dallas scores on a five-yard touchdown run.