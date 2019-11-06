Miami Herbert Business School hosts 2019 Homecoming & Reunion

Alumni from around the country are coming back to socialize, celebrate and take a walk down memory lane for the 2019 Homecoming and Reunion on Nov. 7 and 8. Hosted and organized by the Miami Herbert Business School, the two days are jam-packed with unique and exciting events.

Dillon Boggs, ​director and development officer at the Miami Herbert Business School, works to build relationships and engage with alumni as well as fundraise for the school. Previously, Boggs organized similar events with the athletics department.

Boggs attended the general university homecoming last year, but this is the first time he will be attending the Herbert Business’ School’s individual homecoming. He says he is looking forward to the turnout. Currently, there are 908 people registered, a combination of alumni and faculty.

“I think for us what’s most exciting about this homecoming is that we have a lot of momentum around the school right now,” said Boggs. “This is also our first homecoming with the new name, so I’m looking forward to bringing back our alumni to the school. There’s kind of a tangible buzz in the air.”

The weekend kicks off at 9 a.m in the Storer Auditorium with the Inaugural Cybersecurity Conference. Robert Plant, who is the chair of the Business Technology Department, will start with opening remarks.

After that, there will be four-panel discussions titled: “​What Every CEO Needs To Know About Cybersecurity,” and “The Risk and Consequences of Cyber Warfare,” “Cybersecurity and Fintech: At A Crossroads,” and “What Does Fake News Have to Do With Cybersecurity?” Manny Medina, ​CEO of Cyxtera Technologies​ will speak at 12 p.m.

That evening, the sustainability talk and presentation will take place in the Alma Jennings and Carlos & Rosa De la Cruz Study Center. The presentation, done by Robert Mendelson (BBA’56) and David Mendelson from Donco Recycling Solutions. The moderator of the discussion will be David Kelly​​, the academic director of the Sustainable Business Program. The program will begin with opening remarks from ​Dean John A. Quelch. Next, Robert Mendelson will expand on “How to Build a Sustainable Business” while David Mendelson will speak about “Sustainability and Recycling.”

To conclude the day, the Chaplin family will host a “Welcome Cocktail Reception, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Executive Dining Room. Dean Quelch will speak about the school’s progress and then Wayne Chaplin will follow.

The following day, Nov.8 at 10 a.m., classroom audit sessions will take place in classrooms 302 and 308. Two key faculty members, Steven Ullmann and Andrea Heuson will be joined by Ben Breier, MPA ’95, president and CEO of Kindred Healthcare to discuss healthcare and real estate. The Alumni Awards Ceremony, which honors prominent and distinguished alumni, will begin at 11 a.m followed by lunch at noon.

At 1:45, two faculty and alumni sessions will take place in English. At the same time, two other faculty and alumni Sessions in Spanish will also be held about profiting opportunities in Latin America. David Kelly, professor of economics and academic director of Sustainable Business Program will speak with Freebee owners Matt Friedman, Kris Kimball and Jason Spiegel in a discussion titled “How to Make a Global Impact on Business.” Freebee is a free electronic transportation company in South Florida. At 2:45, Karoline Mortensen, associate professor of health management and policy will take over to deliver a speech titled “Evolution of Healthcare: What’s Next?” A networking coffee break sponsored by Per’La Specialty Roasters owners, Chris Nolte, BBA’05 and Paul Massard, BBA’05 will follow at 3:45.

The unveiling of the Miami Herbert Business school will happen right after from 4-5 p.m. In celebration of the school’s new name and Patti and Allan and Herbert’s $100 million donation, Dean Quelch will then deliver his annual state of the school address. To conclude the weekend, a cookout at Cesarano Plaza (featuring Shorty’s bbq) will happen from 5-7 p.m. Amanda Pizarro, BBA’17 founder of the Salty Donut will be providing dessert. At 7, the celebration concludes with a parade and fireworks. Alumni, don’t miss this once a year opportunity to connect, engage and reminisce about being a ‘Cane.

For more information about the event, ​ contact Rony Shir, director of alumni & corporate engagement from the Development & Alumni Relations Office at rshir@mbs.miami.edu or (305) 284-4052.

What: Miami Herbert Business School’s 2019 Homecoming and Reunion

When: Nov. 7-8

Where: Miami Herbert Business School

How To Attend: To register online, visit https://advancement.miami.edu/netcommunity/page.aspx?pid=2117​ or call 305-284-4052