School of Architecture dean to meet with students, discuss concerns, new initiatives

Dean of the School of Architecture Rodolphe el-Khoury will talk to students on Nov. 6. about new initiatives coming to the school. It is an opportunity for students to share any thoughts, ideas, recommendations or concerns.

It is the second time of the semester that the SoA organizes this meeting. The Dean will also give follow-ups on subjects talked about in the previous meeting.

“It is very important for them to attend because they have this great forum for them to be engaged,” el-Khoury said. “They can influence decisions, so I encourage them to take this opportunity fantastic.”

The event will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 12 p.m. at the Glasgow Lecture Hall.

El-Khoury, born in Beirut, Lebanon, earned a Bachelor of Architecture and Bachelor of Fine Arts from Rhode Island School of Design. He then obtained a Master of Science in Architecture from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Ph.d. from Princeton University.

Before coming to the University of Miami in 2014, el-Khoury was Canada Research Chair and Director of Urban Design at the University of Toronto. He studied the scholarly aspect of architectural education as well as the technical engineering dimension. His lab at UM is devoted to the integration of technology in the built environment.

The faculty or staff members are discouraged from coming to the discussion as el-Khoury wants the students to speak “freely” about everything.

A third meeting might follow depending on the demands and concerns of the students during the next discussion.

For more information about the discussion, contact the School of Architecture at 305-284-3731.

